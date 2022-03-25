Thriving Cherry Trees are Back at Reynolda Gardens

Japanese cherry trees, flanking the formal gardens at Reynolda Gardens, have been an attraction there since 1917.

But their luster faded through the years, as did the original garden design.

The life expectancy of cherry trees is only about 25 years, so as trees died and new ones sprouted, an uneven landscape emerged.

“You had a 30-foot tall weeping cherry that had 30 years on it, and then you had one that was 2-years old that was five feet tall,” says Jon Roethling, director of Reynolda Gardens. “The whole design intent of this feature was gone.”

Fast forward to 2021, when Reynolda Gardens revived its allée with matching rows of cherry trees. (An allée is “a feature of the French formal garden that is both a promenade and an extension of a garden view,” according to a Reynolda Gardens press release.)

This spring is the second blooming for those trees, brought in from Maryland.

Though these aren’t descendants of the original trees, some grow elsewhere on the estate, where winds and birds carried the seeds, Roethling says.

The gardens took similar action with their magnolias, positioned in the corners of the four quadrants of the formal gardens.

“The original design should have been matching. Well, over the years, some died, some got replaced, “ he says. “We basically had 15 different sized magnolias, similar to the cherries. … You had sizes all over the board and there were probably three different colors, so the decision was made: We’re going to reset, we’re going to come back to what the design intent was.”

It was painful to remove trees, he says, but it comes back to “what the intent of the gardens was.”

That original intent drives his work, though he might modify individual plants.

“The feel of the garden will be the same – or better – because we’re choosing varieties than may not get the same disease as the old one that was picked in 1917,” Roethling says. “What it comes to do is that the garden needs to be beautiful.”

English ivy, a notoriously invasive species, was replaced with another green groundcover, and boxwoods, susceptible to disease, were replaced with a plant with similar leaves.

Roethling selected a later-blooming magnolia, less likely to suffer from a freeze, “so we can actually enjoy these on a regular basis.”

WHAT BLOOMS WHEN? March: Cherry trees, daffodils, phlox, columbine, witch hazel, edgeworthia, woodland ephemerals April: Tulips, Wisteria, azaleas, redbuds, dogwoods, hyacinths, aesculus May: Roses, rhododendron, peonies, foxglove June: Water lily, garden phlox, iris, roses

Instead of pink flowers – with a color similar to the cherries -- he opted for pale yellow.

“The way this should work is: Basically, the cherries are going to do their thing and take center stage, and when they finish up, then the magnolias will kick in, so they’ll take center stage,” he says. “My hope and dream for the gardens is we’re going to have multiple crescendos in spring.”

His goals is that people who come out to see the cherries will return the next week to see the magnolias in bloom and the week after that to enjoy tulips, and so on.

“There’s that sense of: If you blink, you’re going to miss it,” Roethling says. “That’s my vision for what I want Reynolda to be – that you want to keep coming back.”

Sometimes people think of Reynold Gardens as a public park, he says. Reynolda is not paid for by the government. It’s privately owned and operated by Wake Forest University and supported by contributions.

“This is a great asset to the community but needs the community’s help,” he says.

Donor support helped to vastly improve the trails, which have been hugely popular during the pandemic, he says.

“If you haven’t been here in a while, it’s going to surprise you,” Roethling says. “The garden has updated so many areas…. It’s just getting better and better.”

Learn more at reynolda.org.

GARDENING SERIES Reynolda Gardens hosts a Gardening Series of lunchtime talks, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 3. The series will be offered both online and in person at the gardens’ Education Wing. $5 per event, free for Friends of Reynolda Gardens and Wake Forest University faculty, staff and students. Registration required: reynolda.org/tuesdaytalks. April 12: Spring Plant Sale Preview. Gardens Director Jon Roethling will share an inside look at the plants featured in the popular Spring Plant Sale on April 23. April 26: Gourds: From Growing to Crafting. Award-winning gourd artist Judi Fleming will examine the vast variety of gourds cultivated for eating, crafting and scrubbing. May 3: Native Orchids of the Carolinas. Orchid expert John Nix will share his knowledge of orchids native to the Carolinas. Reynolda Gardens is always free and open to the public year-round from dawn to dusk. All proceeds from the Tuesday Gardening Series goes towards preserving the gardens’ more than 134 acres.