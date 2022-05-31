Tips for beating the bugs this summer

June brings summer, sunshine, cookouts and, unfortunately, an abundance of bugs.

If you love nature and being outside but aren’t a fan of all the flying, biting and crawling insects, we have some tips for you on beating bugs. We’ve also got tips for getting rid of indoor pests this season.

7 Tips for Outdoors

1. Be proactive.

Wear bug spray or lotions meant to keep bugs away. There are many on the market, including more natural solutions. For example, lemongrass is known for its bug repellent qualities. You can spray it on or use it in a lotion. The natural options should be reapplied every few hours, though chemical sprays should not.

2. Light some candles.

Lemongrass is the key component of citronella candles. If you plan to be in the same area for a while, say a patio or porch, then these candles provide some great protection against the bugs.

3. Wear certain colors.

Mosquitos are attracted and repelled by certain colors of clothing. The University of Washington recently conducted a study and found out that mosquitoes are attracted to the colors red, orange, black and cyan. However, they appear to be repelled by green, purple, blue and white.

4. Use insect-defense grass seed.

There are numerous brands on the market of grass seed meant to kill or repel bugs. Like sprays and lotions, there are some with more chemicals and some that are more natural. Be sure to research and choose one that works best for your lawn before purchasing.

5. Set wasp traps.

No one wants to get stung. If you have a wasp problem near outdoor sitting areas, your best bet is to set a wasp trap. These can easily be purchased at in stores or online, and YouTube also has plenty of videos on how to make wasp traps yourself.

6. Cover food and drinks.

Bugs, particularly gnats, are attracted to food and drinks, especially anything sweet. If you are planning to cook out, be sure to keep food and drinks covered when you’re not eating and drinking.

7. Try Monkey Balls.

There is some debate on whether this unusual fruit keeps spiders and insects away. Some people swear by them, but no research has proven their effectiveness. Monkey balls, also known as Osage Oranges or Hedge Apples, work best if cut in half and last about a couple weeks.

3 Tips for Indoors

1. Spray for bugs.

There are numerous bug sprays to consider for your house. The spray you choose will depend on what type you are looking for and what insects you are dealing with at your house. Always be mindful of pets and little kids when spraying. Spray mostly by windows, doors and baseboards for peak effectiveness.

2. Use traps.

If you have an ant or roach problem, spraying likely won’t be enough. Purchase and set some traps throughout your house. Again, be mindful of where you place these traps. They should be near areas where you notice the pests most.

3. Hire an exterminator.

If bugs seem to still be a major problem in your house despite traps and sprays, it’s time to call an exterminator. There are several local exterminators who have great reviews and know this area – and our bugs – well!

