Totally tubular: Take in the great outdoors with a refreshing day trip

If you’re looking for a refreshing – or exhilarating — day trip, you have lots of river-tubing options within a 45-minute drive of the city.
The picturesque Dan and Yadkin rivers offer multiple options for tubing and kayaking.
The latest arrival to the water-recreation scene is Madison River Park in Rockingham County, which opened in May and began an as a restoration project.
The project includes man-made, strategically placed weirs to protect water sources and create an exciting rapid experience. The park also opens a portion of the Dan River that had been inaccessible for more than 50 years.
“Madison’s perfectly positioned location, just off Interstate 73, makes it an ideal ‘daycation’ from anywhere in North Carolina, but especially for the Piedmont and Triangle regions,” says Madison Town Manager Kevin Baughn.
Madison River Park’s stairway design has created smooth rapids for tubes, canoes and kayaks, as well as passage for fish to survive and move upstream.
Each weir offers a unique white-water experience with variations in boulder placement, underwater pool depths and elevation drops. An access just after the seventh weir will allow visitors to exit the river to a trail that leads back to the beginning to do it again.
You’ll need to bring your own tube to Madison River Park or can rent one from a nearby outfitter.
Outfitters along the Dan and Yadkin rivers offer tube rentals, which include a life jacket and shuttle services, and group adventures.
At North Carolina River Riders in Ronda, Yadkin River tubing trips leave on the hour between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week, and you can choose from 1½-hour, 2-½-hour and six-hour options.
Some spots also allow soft-sided coolers or will rent them, though glass containers are prohibited.
Rentals and trips
Dan River Adventures: 724 Webster Road, Stoneville, 336-427-8530. danrivercampground.com. 2 ½-hour trip, including shuttle, offered Friday through Sunday, reservations required.
Hillside Dan River Tubing: 201 Main Street, Danbury, 516-859-5400, facebook.com/Danriver4967/. $10 and up for 30-minute trips, shuttle included.
Jessup Mill River Tubing: 1565 Collinstown Road, Westfield, jessupmill.com. Upper Dan River tubing, mild to adventurous, 30 minutes to all day. No shuttle or cooler floats.
Jonesville Kayak & Tube Rentals: 1917 N.C. 67, Jonesville, 336-999-0017 and 336-934-0874, 67riverrentals.com. Rentals and Yadkin River access. $25 for four hours includes shuttle, $3 and $5 for cooler float rentals. Reservations required.
Mad Town Tubing: 102 Water St., Madison, 336-548-2789. madtowntubing.com. $12 for tube rental on Dan River and shuttle. Reservations are optional.
North Carolina River Riders: 201 Big Bend Road, Ronda, 336-244-6220, northcarolinariverriders.com. $16 for a 1½-hour or 2½-hour Yadkin River trip, starting at $25 for 6-hour trip, including shuttle.
Rocky Forrest River Run: Rocky Forest Trail, Elkin, 336-469-8652, rockyforestriverrun.com. This Radkin River trip lasts from 1½ to 3 hours. Tube rentals range from $18 for a small tube to $37 for a tandem, two-person tube, and cooler tubes range from $8 to $20.
Prices are based on company web sites and Facebook pages.