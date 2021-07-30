Totally tubular: Take in the great outdoors with a refreshing day trip

If you’re looking for a refreshing – or exhilarating — day trip, you have lots of river-tubing options within a 45-minute drive of the city.

The picturesque Dan and Yadkin rivers offer multiple options for tubing and kayaking.

The latest arrival to the water-recreation scene is Madison River Park in Rockingham County, which opened in May and began an as a restoration project.

The project includes man-made, strategically placed weirs to protect water sources and create an exciting rapid experience. The park also opens a portion of the Dan River that had been inaccessible for more than 50 years.

“Madison’s perfectly positioned location, just off Interstate 73, makes it an ideal ‘daycation’ from anywhere in North Carolina, but especially for the Piedmont and Triangle regions,” says Madison Town Manager Kevin Baughn.

Madison River Park’s stairway design has created smooth rapids for tubes, canoes and kayaks, as well as passage for fish to survive and move upstream.