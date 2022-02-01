Transplants: Investment project becomes a home as designing duo returns to town

With over 30 years’ experience as an interior designer and project manager, James Woodel’s design-build approach has always saved his clients money.
His partner, Kimmy Tilley, a horticulturalist and landscape designer whom I met at Reynolda Gardens, brings an attention to plants that truly makes him a constant gardener.
The couple recently moved back to town after living for 10 years in Walkertown, where they had created a home that included three 100-year-old tobacco barns relocated from Randolph County – disassembled, numbered and reassembled – and incorporated into the design of their house.
Years later, an expansion of their living space with a 1,200 square foot deck layered with plantings literally blurred the line between house and garden.
It’s the home they share today that caught my eye one sunny Sunday. While sneaking a peek at Stitch Design Shop’s latest residential project, I discovered this forward-thinking pair just around the corner, where they chose to rescue one of the oldest houses in the Forsyth Country Club area with a roll-up-your-sleeves approach.
The following are highlights from a casual conversation we had that day in their cozy kitchen. Surrounded by bulls and cows in English ceramic and under the watchful gaze of a well-painted pig, I smiled and thought Some house.
Q: What brought you back to Winston-Salem, this neighborhood and this house in particular?
JW: The move back to town was all about convenience – going out to dinner, shopping and being closer to friends we had in town.
KT: This was initially an investment property for us. We saw how the neighborhood was slowly changing and thought it would be a good place to invest.
JW: It was also a great opportunity to save an older home - this house dates back to 1925. The corner lot, 9’ ceilings, the friendly neighborhood – we started thinking why not just live here instead.
KT: It’s much smaller than what we had in Walkertown and a lot easier to keep up.
Q: What kinds of changes did you make to the house?
JW: This was a total renovation, down to the studs. We more than doubled the square footage of living space, opened the kitchen up, and added a 1,000 square foot two car garage which we’d never had.
KT: We only saved three dogwood trees outside, which have finally started blooming. I wanted a clean slate and didn’t want to rake any more. I planted a lot of my favorites from everywhere I’ve lived – shrubs, perennials, bulbs, ferns – I’ve always been a plant collector. My plan is to create a living fence around the property with a mixture of evergreens.
Q: How would you describe your style?
JW: Our personal taste is to mix old and new, special finds and special memories from friends and family. We’re very eclectic, and we’ve always included the old with the new.
KT: Our plant collection is eclectic too. We have deciduous and evergreen plant material that adds texture and a lot of interest to the landscape. And being so small here I had to put a lot of thought into what I was planting. I didn’t want to have to remove anything in five years.
Q: What are you working on now?
JW: I’m finishing up a total renovation in Lewisville for some friends of a home on a property that adjoins what was once their hobby farm. It’s a 1920s Cape Cod cedar shake style home with three working fireplaces. We’ve totally renovated it, added on and turned it into a beautiful little gem.
KT: This is my new project, although I continue to maintain 15-20 gardens for my clients. I’ll also be helping James this spring with multiple projects, including the gardens and landscape design for a major pool renovation and new pool house in Buena Vista.