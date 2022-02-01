Transplants: Investment project becomes a home as designing duo returns to town

Q: What brought you back to Winston-Salem, this neighborhood and this house in particular?

JW: The move back to town was all about convenience – going out to dinner, shopping and being closer to friends we had in town.

KT: This was initially an investment property for us. We saw how the neighborhood was slowly changing and thought it would be a good place to invest.

JW: It was also a great opportunity to save an older home - this house dates back to 1925. The corner lot, 9’ ceilings, the friendly neighborhood – we started thinking why not just live here instead.

KT: It’s much smaller than what we had in Walkertown and a lot easier to keep up.

Q: What kinds of changes did you make to the house?

JW: This was a total renovation, down to the studs. We more than doubled the square footage of living space, opened the kitchen up, and added a 1,000 square foot two car garage which we’d never had.