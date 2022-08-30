Travel back in time at the Atomic Abbott Abode in Ardmore

A is for Atomic, Abbott and Abode.

For James and Katy Abbott, Atomic Abbott Abode perfectly describes their 1954 midcentury ranch in Ardmore.

On the couple’s Instagram page of the same name, friends and family can see just how mad the Abbotts are for mid mod, with snappy pics of the curated past while catching a news flash of the future – “Baby on the brain over here…we are expecting No. 3 in January.”

Eight years ago, before the advent of children, the Abbotts visited their midcentury manse for the first time with their Realtor – the last house of a long day. As Katy struggled to imagine her vintage shabby chic finds fitting into this re-modernized home, her husband – a self described retronaut – imagined a life living with the likes of Charles Eames, Herman Miller, George Nelson and Florence Knoll.

It wasn’t long before the same icons of midcentury modern furniture design stole Katy’s heart, too.

I first noticed the house a couple of years ago when I spied a restored 1966 International Scout sitting in the driveway at the rear of the house. I began to pass the grey painted ranch with the peace sign on the front door regularly hoping to spot one of the homeowners.

A few months later, when I encountered yet another ‘60s classic parked in the same driveway – a restored 1967 Volkswagen bus – my curiosity began to get the better of me.

As fate would have it, it was the Abbotts’ precocious son Walker (4) who deserves the credit for bringing me to the attention of his family. Named for James’ maternal grandfather who ran a service station in West Virginia by the same name (the original porcelain letters hang in Walker’s bedroom), the young motorcar enthusiast was fond of having his father pass my house and pointing out the rusty bucket of a Scout in my driveway proclaiming “Jeepy.”

One day, James Abbott stopped to engage in a little car talk and the conversation turned to all things midcentury.

When I realized where he lived – it was an OMG moment – Abbott extended an invitation to visit and discuss the details of a home profile with his wife, Katy. I finally got the chance to step inside the Abbotts’ home this summer and enjoy a cold glass of lemonade before the serious oohing and ahhing began over every piece of furniture in the house.

James and Katy tell me the home’s previous owners – Barrett and Brooke Painter, son and daughter-in-law of Jim and Donna Painter of Contempo Concepts – did a great job renovating the house and giving it its current more open spaced modern sensibility – updates the Abbotts were more than happy to inherit.

Surrounded by brilliant white IKEA cabinets the Painters installed after gutting the kitchen, the Abbotts point out their own finishing touches – like the kitchen island we were gathered around and the snazzy mod backsplash of colored tiles that tied everything together. On the opposite counter, a fancified Francis Francis expresso machine given to Katy by her mom served as a perfect eye-POPPing orange in a veritable sea of white.

Their daughter Nell (2) regards me with caution as her mom explains that we’re talking about their beautiful house.

Nell wants me to see her house.

Walking through the sunroom with its original jalousie windows onto a shallow deck that overlooks the backyard, she shows me the children’s mid-mod playhouse, which mimics the big house in miniature. Nell is proud of her little home.

From playhouse to playroom, the Abbotts’ passion for toys and playthings that predate their own childhood is on full display. The children’s playroom features traditional wooden toys and train sets like the rare Lionel “Girl’s Train” marketed in the late 1950s with its pink locomotive pulling pastel colored rail cars – a family treasure handed down to Katy by her mom.

Even a story as ordinary as a broken midcentury lamp in the living room – one of a pair – receives a nursery rhyme narrative when shared In the company of the children – though unlike Humpty Dumpty, grandfather Abbott was able to put all the pieces back together again.

Putting the pieces together again has been a passion for James and Katy as well. And helping the couple navigate the steep learning curve of collecting mid mod are their like-obsessed friends from Asheville – Todd and Meagan Walsh – owners of Atomic Furnishing.

“Oh, my,” Katy says. “They know more about midcentury then we’ll ever know.”

As we say goodbye to this delightful nuclear family of the 21st-century and their awesome atomic abode (yes, A is for awesome, too), the Abbotts’ love of midcentury design not only spotlights the hip sophistication of the era, but it also embodies the unbridled optimism of what was postwar America.

With “baby on the brain,” the Abbotts’ new year has optimism written all over it!