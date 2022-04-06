Triad Honor Flight Puts ‘Thank You for Your Service’ into Action

When Lewis Pleasants got off the plane at Triad International Airport Nov. 11, the number of strangers waiting in the concourse to greet him and 95 other veterans floored him.

“There were a lot of smiles, a lot of ‘Thank you for your service.’ It really meant a lot to me, and I’m sure it did for everyone else on that flight,” Pleasants says.

Pleasants, 76, is a Marine veteran who served in Vietnam. He was returning with veterans from World War II through the Vietnam War from a Triad Honor Flight, a free tour of Washington, D.C., sights memorializing those fallen in war.

Triad Honor Flights is a Greensboro-based sanctioned affiliate of Honor Flight, a nonprofit with a network of organizations across the country whose mission is to transport veterans for free to visit war memorials in Washington.

“It really is a trip of camaraderie. When they (veterans) have an opportunity to be amongst their fellow soldiers… there really is a huge connection,” says Jackie Kohler, the board secretary for Triad Honor Flights.

The first Honor Flight organization formed in 2006 and grew into a national network.

A previous Greensboro-based Honor Flight organization, operated from 2009 to 2011, flew 1,300 veterans to Washington.

Alison Huber, whose father is a veteran, picked up the torch and began Triad Honor Flights in 2020. Each veteran’s $600 ticket is paid for through the organization, which relies on donations. Chaperones and other volunteers pay for their own tickets.

Last November’s flight included veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War era. The tour made stops at memorials dedicated to the Battle of Iwo Jima, the Air Force, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

The first 2022 flight is planned for April 27. The itinerary includes a visit to Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in lieu of the Iwo Jima memorial. The November flight had so many applicants that many are on a waiting list for the next flight. The World War II veterans are always the first to be accepted followed by veterans of subsequent wars.

“It was great honor for me to be in the company of the six World War II veterans,” Pleasants says of his fellow servicemen on the November flight. “They were a different breed and different generation.”

Kohler recalls a lone bugler who showed up at the World War II memorial when the tour stopped there.

“When you see someone who might be as old or close to the age of some of these veterans who are there and is standing up in his uniform and his white gloves and he’s blowing taps, and you see your World War II vets get up out of their wheelchairs and salute the flag, it’s really quite incredible to see that,” Kohler says as she chokes back tears.

Kohler makes no apologies for her emotions. She is a veteran, as are her late husband, her sons, her father and grandfather. A decade ago, she volunteered as a bus captain on one of the Greensboro Honor Flights.

Two years ago, when she found herself at a transition in life, she happened upon a flyer advertising the new Triad Honor Flights.

“I just kind of jumped into that headfirst as soon as I realized what the organization was about,” Kohler says.

The organization welcomes volunteers, particularly younger veterans. Kohler says the experience means as much to chaperones as it does for the veterans honored.

“A lot of people who have a personal connection to the military just want to do it. A lot of our guardians are younger veterans, like the Iraq and Afghanistan guys who are raising their hands and saying, I want to be a guardian. So it’s really kind of neat when you see the opportunity we’ve had to pair some of these younger guys with our World War II and Korean veterans,” she says.

The number of veterans on the waiting list is about 240. Kohler says the number of applications to be a chaperone is nearly double.

“A lot of the people who are going on the next flight were people who could not get on the last flight,” Kohler says.

Another flight is planned for the fall, but the date has yet to be determined. Kohler says she hopes additional flights can be added.

Pleasants called his trip a “bucket list” moment.

“It’s a great way to share the camaraderie, the experiences, the stories. It’s a great honor,” Pleasants says.

Pleasants, who was chaperone on a flight a decade ago, says he is honored to be a guardian on the next flight.

“All of the veterans deserve this, whether they were boots on the ground in combat zones or not,” he says.

To apply for an Honor Flight, to be a guardian or volunteer, or to donate to the organization, visit triadhonorflight.org or call 336-306-8710.