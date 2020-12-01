A local pediatrician has created an app to improve the health of children.

Moms everywhere should breathe a collective sigh of relief thanks to Bill Satterwhite, a Winston-Salem pediatrician. Satterwhite is the brain (and creative energy) behind Sneez technology — an app and web-based tool developed to improve the health of children and the community at large.

In 2015, Dr. Satterwhite, who calls himself a “nerdy attorney who became a doctor,” put on another hat when he became the first chief wellness officer at Wake Forest Baptist Health. His goal was to help avoid sickness and chronic illness, and become more efficient at wellness.

“For about 10 years I was seeing a lot of sick children,” says Dr. Satterwhite. “I thought there had to be a better way to help children and parents.”

Brainstorming sessions with a team of developers, health care providers, and investors led to the invention of the free Sneez mobile app that anyone can download. The app launched in fall 2016 and the war on germs was on. Success was swift and by spring 2017, 90,000 symptom entries were reported with 15,000 regular users.