A look at the Community Arts Gift Shop inside the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.

the creative economy alive,” she says. “Shopping for creations by our community’s artisans is a splendid medium for doing so.”

Shoppers can browse online at shopcommunityarts.org or shop in-person. Curbside pick-up is also available.

The gift shop, located in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, was created by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County last year. At any given time, the shop may feature as many as 35 artisans specializing in mediums that include textiles, stained glass, mixed media, and sculpture. Artists don’t have to show in the Milton Rhodes Center’s Arboreal Gallery in order to sell in the gift shop, although there may occasionally be an overlap.

The shop is special and unique in the diversity of the artists and the products featured, Stokes says.

“We provide an array of artisan goods from artists of various backgrounds in different stages of their career,” she says. “More than half of our artists represented are women or people of color.”

It also provides artists an opportunity to network and share business ideas, she adds.