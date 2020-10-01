A look at the Community Arts Gift Shop inside the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.

Winston-Salem is the City of Arts & Innovation, and its artists and innovators need support now more than ever.
One way to do so is to buy original work handcrafted by local artists from galleries and shops like the Community Arts Gift Shop. The shop’s inventory includes colorful paintings, vibrant textiles, unique jewelry, and cool sculptures. Shannon Stokes manages the gift shop as patron services and events manager. She says the coolest item there (at the time of interview) was a stainless steel bouquet sculpture by Affee Vickers. The bottom plate adjusts to expand and contract the stems of the bouquet.
“Affee’s work is fun, interactive, and has so much movement,” she says.
Stokes says artists like Vickers need the community’s support because of the impact of COVID-19. Those in the hospitality and creative industries have been hit especially hard during the pandemic.
“The willingness of the community to rally around and support the arts will determine their ability to continue delivering their valuable beneficial impacts to future generations,” she says.
As the holiday season approaches, she hopes people will consider purchasing gifts of locally crafted art.
“Shopping small and local can have a great impact in keeping
the creative economy alive,” she says. “Shopping for creations by our community’s artisans is a splendid medium for doing so.”
Shoppers can browse online at shopcommunityarts.org or shop in-person. Curbside pick-up is also available.
The gift shop, located in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, was created by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County last year. At any given time, the shop may feature as many as 35 artisans specializing in mediums that include textiles, stained glass, mixed media, and sculpture. Artists don’t have to show in the Milton Rhodes Center’s Arboreal Gallery in order to sell in the gift shop, although there may occasionally be an overlap.
The shop is special and unique in the diversity of the artists and the products featured, Stokes says.
“We provide an array of artisan goods from artists of various backgrounds in different stages of their career,” she says. “More than half of our artists represented are women or people of color.”
It also provides artists an opportunity to network and share business ideas, she adds.
Though the Milton Rhodes Center isn’t as bustling as it was in pre-COVID times, exhibitions continue. Later this month, a new exhibition in the Arboreal Gallery will feature the works of artist and designer Mona King, highlighting the intersection of art and healing. Her nature-centric creations will be on display through the end of the year.
Recognizing the need of artists during COVID-19, The Arts Council established the Artist’s Relief Impact Fund. The initiative provided some immediate critically-needed financial support. It’s since expanded to a more robust ongoing initiative to support individual artists in Forsyth County.
To fill out an artist application, apply for relief aid or browse the online store, go to intothearts.org.
