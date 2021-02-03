As way to protect ocean health, one W-S (and international) company is using Ahiflower oil as a source of omega-3s.

Hebard moved to Winston-Salem from his native England in 2002 to work with Pilot Therapeutics, a company trying to develop a nutritional supplement for people with asthma. That project didn’t pan out, but Hebard bought the company, renamed it, and took it in a new direction.

“We focused on one specific area, which was specialty oils with attributes to make you move well, feel well, and look well,” he says.

That work has included years of research that led to the production of Ahiflower oil.

“We started looking for a plant that could produce all the health benefits of fish oil,” Hebard says. “The reason for that is that every cell in your body — every cell in my body — contains omega-3s, and there isn’t a human being out there that can make them. So we have to get them from our diets.”

NCI has contracted with farmers in England to grow Ahiflower on a large scale in its native habitat. The weed that once popped up along hedgerows now covers thousands of acres in the UK.

“Now the challenge is how to scale up crop production globally,” Hebard says.

Trials have been conducted in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada to expand the crop beyond England if demand starts to outpace the current supply.