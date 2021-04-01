Book Report: Authors’ pets are doggone inspirations

“Rosie is a true pandemic dog,” Lovett says. “That is to say, if either of us puts on shoes or reaches for a mask, she assumes a rare outing is in the offing and immediately gets super excited.”

Rosie has been a companion for Lovett in his reading and reviewing of books for his podcast, Inside the Writer’s Studio, and has been a great motivator to his writing.

“I know if I leave my chair to go get a snack or take a walk or do some sort of household chore, she will follow me, and who knows when I’ll get her settled again. So, it’s easier to just keep writing!”

At the back of “The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl,” author Stacy McAnulty thanked her three furry babies for keeping her company during the writing process. Her dogs also offer her endless inspiration. All of her novels for young readers include canines, often in grave danger, but McAnulty knows the first rule of writing: Never kill off the dog. “It’s almost cheating to use a dog in a book. Readers connect with animals instantly. It’s harder to make a likable human,” McAnulty says.

McAnulty also writes about the joys and challenges of doggy adoption in picture books. In “Max Explains Everything: Puppy Expert,” Max learns about caring for a new dog and the huge responsibility of naming one.