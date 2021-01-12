Bryce & Ehsan, with help from Moo, tie the knot in Asheville

“Prior to dinner, Ehsan’s mother and aunts led us and our guests through a traditional Persian ceremony called Sofreh-ye Aghd,” Bryce says. “It was important for us to have a wedding that was uniquely us, represented all of the local things we love, including local microbrews, and to put on an amazing party.

“Our wedding day went by so quickly. It was a whirlwind of emotions and people and events. Rather than one specific event, what we remember most about our wedding day are the feelings it provoked: how incredibly happy, fulfilled, and content we were being married, celebrating our relationship, surrounded by all of our favorite people,” she says. “It was the most fun we have ever had.”

Reflecting on her wedding, Bryce had three pieces of advice for future brides. First, she encourages them to not stress about the small details.

“In the end no one is going to remember your place settings, tablecloths, or whether you chose the roses or peonies,” she says. “Plus, on the day of your wedding you’ll be too busy being happy and having fun to think about them.”

Her next piece of guidance is for brides to be decisive.