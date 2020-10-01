First virtual Furr Ball brings casual vibe to black tie event.

“Forsyth Humane Society has pivoted and innovated with COVID, offering digital and online adoption counseling and curbside pick-up by appointment. We are proud that with our community’s support, we are sustaining our mission at a 78 percent save rate during this pandemic. Adoptions and fosters (as well as happy foster fails) have increased,” Williamson says. “People are at home, and not only have more time to spend with these animals, but are finding comfort, love, and play with their cats and dogs. Donations of supplies are also pouring in, maybe because people are online shopping more, cleaning out closets and donating unused supplies, and looking for a way to do something good.”

FHS was founded in 1941 and has acted as an advocate for unwanted cats and dogs in the local community for nearly 80 years. The local chapter was created through the D.D. Schouler Fund for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a memorial established by Lydia Schouler in honor of her husband and their dog, who was trained to catch the bus with a coin in his mouth and bring lunch to Mr. Schouler each day.

Williamson encourages anyone with their own favorite pet story to attend this year’s Furr Ball.

“For the first time ever, you can watch our life changing shelter dog and cat stories live on Facebook and YouTube with your pet from the comfort of your home,” she says. “It’s free to attend and donations raised during the event will support our shelter pets. Together we can #SAVEFURSYTH.”