First virtual Furr Ball brings casual vibe to black tie event.

In prior years, the annual Furr Ball benefitting Forsyth Humane Society (FHS) featured a collage of tuxedos, shimmering gowns, and destinations like Graylyn and Millennium Center. Red-carpet arrivals kicked off the elegant evenings of dinner, drinks, and music, followed by friendly, competitive auctions for trips, high-dollar art, jewelry, and custom recreational experiences.
This year, pandemic protocols dictate a decidedly different approach to fundraising galas, and the 2020 Furr Ball — like many of the year’s events — is going virtual. From 7:30–8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, Furr Ball will be live on Facebook and YouTube, allowing animal lovers to “attend” with their favorite felines and canines for the first time in the event’s history.
“The “silver lining” of holding a virtual Furr Ball is that there is no ticket price and folks from anywhere around the world can join in,” says Sarah Williamson, executive director of FHS. “You can gather with us
and your fellow animal-loving friends and family to support these animals, and many small gifts add up to make a big difference. Both you and your furry friend can dress up and come to the Furr Ball together while surfing on your couch.”
The 2020 Furr Ball is underwritten by Christine and Michael Morykwas and is presented by Bob King Automotive Group. Honorary chairpersons are Natalie Broyhill and Penn Broyhill and chairpersons are Christy Cox Spencer and Jennie Hess. Furr Ball is Forsyth Humane Society’s largest fundraiser with proceeds used to help the organization sustain adoption, foster, and transport programs.
“Forsyth Humane Society has pivoted and innovated with COVID, offering digital and online adoption counseling and curbside pick-up by appointment. We are proud that with our community’s support, we are sustaining our mission at a 78 percent save rate during this pandemic. Adoptions and fosters (as well as happy foster fails) have increased,” Williamson says. “People are at home, and not only have more time to spend with these animals, but are finding comfort, love, and play with their cats and dogs. Donations of supplies are also pouring in, maybe because people are online shopping more, cleaning out closets and donating unused supplies, and looking for a way to do something good.”
FHS was founded in 1941 and has acted as an advocate for unwanted cats and dogs in the local community for nearly 80 years. The local chapter was created through the D.D. Schouler Fund for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a memorial established by Lydia Schouler in honor of her husband and their dog, who was trained to catch the bus with a coin in his mouth and bring lunch to Mr. Schouler each day.
Williamson encourages anyone with their own favorite pet story to attend this year’s Furr Ball.
“For the first time ever, you can watch our life changing shelter dog and cat stories live on Facebook and YouTube with your pet from the comfort of your home,” she says. “It’s free to attend and donations raised during the event will support our shelter pets. Together we can #SAVEFURSYTH.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!