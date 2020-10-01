History Maker: Henry Alexander Leinbach

Born: March 17, 1839, in Salem, North Carolina.

Died: Dec. 30, 1932, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Known as: One of the Twin City’s most prolific career photographers, including his photography work during the exhumation of conjoined twins, Eng and Chang Bunker.

“What is taken from you before you get it?” riddled the People’s Press newspaper in Salem on July 25, 1872.

The answer?

“Your photograph.”

The editor may have been inspired by Henry Leinbach, one of the first, and possibly the most prolific photographers in Salem. Many of the earliest photographs, both of people and of Salem and Winston, were taken by “H. A. Lineback, Photographer,” as he spelled his name on all professional and many church and personal documents. His was not the first photography business in Salem but was “the first homegrown photographer of Forsyth” according to Michael Bricker in his book “Historic Forsyth County.”

For more than half a century he documented the people and places of Forsyth County.