Born: Dec. 13, 1925, in Asheville, North Carolina.
Died: March 24, 2018, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Known for: Founding North Carolina School of the Arts amidst a successful writing and humanities career.
John Ehle was eulogized in an obituary as one of the state’s “greatest writers and a formidable promoter of the humanities.”
A member of the state Literary Hall of Fame, he authored 17 books, many award-winning. His more enduring legacy, however, may be seen in the institutions he had a hand in creating, a long list that includes the North Carolina School of the Arts, the North Carolina Governor’s School for gifted children, and the North Carolina School of Science and Math.
The eldest of Gladys Starnes and John Ehle’s five children, he was born in the southern Appalachian Mountains during the Great Depression. Though his family seems to have avoided many of the challenges of that time and place, he spent a great deal of his professional life working to improve opportunities for the disadvantaged communities he became familiar with there.
Through his maternal family, he had deep roots in Appalachian history, roots he said gave him a love of storytelling. He worked as a radio announcer at WISE in Asheville before serving in the U.S. Army during WWII. Afterward, he studied at UNC-Chapel Hill where he earned both a bachelor’s in radio, television, and motion pictures in 1949, followed by a master’s in dramatic arts 1953. At the same time, he was a professor at the school (1951-1963) and wrote radio plays and his first novel.
Beginning in 1963, Ehle served on a series of social, educational, and anti-poverty committees at the state and national levels. In the 18 months Ehle worked with then-Gov. Terry Sanford, he helped bring the School of the Arts to Winston-Salem and create the Governor’s School, a summer school for gifted students. In 1964, he was part of President Lyndon Johnson’s White House Group for Domestic Affairs and was on the first National Council of the Humanities. He moved to Winston-Salem with his wife, actress Rosemary Harris, in 1965 and, while continuing to write North Carolina historical fiction and non-fictional works on a wide range of topics including desegregation and the Trail of Tears, Ehle helped establish the state’s film board and Institute of Outdoor Drama.
Mayor Allen Joines called Ehle a city treasure, but UNCSA Chancellor Lindsay Bierman went a step further: “The School of the Arts was born … out of John Ehle’s clear vision and tenacious advocacy. With his courage, intellect, doggedness, creativity, and incomparable voice he fought to enrich the culture of this state and our nation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.