Hospitality in the year of the coronavirus.

Two years ago, I headed to New Orleans to a gathering of top names in the American food world. The host was Commander’s Palace, which was celebrating its 125th birthday, and the seminar was a discussion on the state of the restaurant and hospitality industry in America.
It was an impressive array of industry pros and thought leaders, including North Carolina’s Chef Ashley Christensen. Chef Emeril Lagasse was there and so was the Queen of Creole cuisine, Leah Chase of NOLA’s Dooky Chase, 90 plus and sharing the wisdom of her years. The Brennans.
It was amazing to be among these food world notables at the historic Orpheum Theater and listen as they focused on the industry’s past, present, and future. At the time, what they said made perfect sense and reinforced my notion that there is more to a dinner table experience than the mere act of eating.
As a kid, I watched my aunt read and eat at the same time, much to the consternation of my mother. She was too zoned out to respond to, “Pass the sugar, please.” Her eyes were glued to the page as she scratched about with her fork without a single downward glance, looking for another morsel of whatever — didn’t really matter — to satisfy the bodily requirement for food while absorbed in the escapades of yet another Frank Yerby antebellum heroine.
That was wrong. I knew even then that “eating” should be more than that.
And later I learned to appreciate the concept of “dining out” as the ultimate experience: An enthusiastic greeting; a warm and welcoming environment; good food lovingly prepared and artfully presented; libations and engaging conversation; affable company; service that sees to present needs and anticipates. All that comes together so perfectly that you’re thinking of the joy of the next meal while finishing the last spoonful of the creme brulee and furtively licking the spoon.
No one on stage at the Orpheum, including New York restaurant mogul and restaurant industry visionary Danny Meyer, had any inkling where the industry would be two years later; a world turned upside down. Their world turned upside down.
The art and science of restaurants and hospitality all seemed so simple in 2018. However, I was still struggling to get some friends in the industry, caught up in the day-to-day grind, to affirm the importance of hospitality and think of “restaurant and hospitality” as inseparable.
How are they going to do it now, with masks and gloves and all the rest, when their primary concern has to be the health and safety of their patrons and employees, and assuring compliance with mandates and best practices?
I think of people I know who have pretty well mastered the art of hospitality prior to COVID-19: John Fulp of Noble’s, for decades one of the best known front-of the house folks in Winston-Salem. Mary Haglund. Eating breakfast meant going to see “Mary” and getting a hug. Just down the street is Vivian Joiner at Sweet Potatoes. Always there. Working the house. Mooney behind the counter at his Mediterranean Café. Yiannis at Athena emerging from the kitchen in an apron to welcome you. The gregarious Daniel Butner table hopping at Carrabba’s.
How do you create a welcoming environment when you can’t see the smiles behind the masks? When you can’t extend a hand or hug an old friend? When you are reluctant to linger at a guest’s table? When you have to consciously respect space and maintain distance?
How do you do it?
Those culinary world panelists in New Orleans had it easy with no way to foresee the dire state of the restaurant world today. But sincerity shows through and hospitality can manifest itself from six feet away. The world has changed but the feeling of community has not. The desire for social interaction around the table is stronger than ever.
We’ll figure it out. And, eventually, this, too, shall pass.