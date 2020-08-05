It’s fair to say that Juan Ale and Alicia Addison have had a romantic — and global — love story, which all began in China. Nuptials followed years later in North Carolina, and now the couple lives in Spain. To them, it’s just all part of the adventure.
“We were inseparable from the get-go. Despite some language barriers, we were always laughing and talking together,” says Alicia. “It was nothing short of fun, adventure, laughter, and love.”
The two were introduced at a dinner with mutual friends. Juan is originally from Spain and was selling Spanish wine and olive oil across China. Alicia was there to teach for a year. Little did they know they’d spend the next four years together living in China.
While they have since moved away, the couple still views Hong Kong as one of their favorite cities.
It was there that Juan decided to propose to Alicia on a weekend visit. He led her to believe they had to go shopping for a diamond ring for his sister’s Christmas present.
“We went around Hong Kong and searched for rings until we found the perfect one,” she says. “I honestly had no idea that this would be my engagement ring.”
At the end of the day, Juan took Alicia to the Ritz Carlton rooftop bar, which boasts stunning views of Hong Kong. Those photographic views distracted Alicia long enough for Juan to pull out the ring when she wasn’t looking.
“When I turned around, he nervously asked me if I would marry him,” she says. “While I teared up from happiness and excitement, I quickly responded with a resounding ‘Yes.’”
Their bilingual service, held at Bakery 105 in Wilmington, was inclusive of everyone who attended.
“Our officiant spoke in both English and Spanish, and our wedding speeches were translated by close friends,” Alicia says. “This definitely made the whole ceremony much more intimate and that’s exactly what we had wanted.”
It’s Spanish tradition to hand out the bouquet, so Alicia had specially requested that her bouquet be split into three mini bouquets.
“At the end of the night, I gave the mini bouquets out to three couples that I hoped would marry next,” she says. “This was really special and a beautiful moment that I’ll never forget sharing with close friends.”
Their passports, and photo albums, are full of great memories.
“I’ll never forget the look on Juan’s face throughout the whole wedding. I always knew that he was my person but in that moment, it was like nothing existed except for him,” Alicia says. “Our love grew in a way I never knew it could.”
Juan adds, “One of the most special moments of our wedding was exchanging vows. The day went by very quickly, but celebrating with friends and family from all around the world was really a beautiful experience.”
