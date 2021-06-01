Present Absence Art Project Commemorates Local Institution

From 1939 to 1972, the Kate Bitting Reynolds Memorial Hospital provided medical care to Winston-Salem’s Black community and trained aspiring Black professionals in the medical field.
A new art project will shine a spotlight on that legacy and make sure it is not forgotten.
Present Absence is an inclusive public art project commemorating “Katie B,” as the hospital was fondly nicknamed, with murals, poetry, multimedia, events and more. It is being organized by 35 members of the community including artists, organizers and alumni of the hospital’s nursing program.
Lead artist Owens Daniels points out that hospitals hold special significance as the place most of us are born and where many of us die. And for the Black community during segregation, both most often happened at Katie B.
Daniels is working on five murals with images and words representing such concepts as wisdom, knowledge and the importance of nurses.
Organizers are talking with county officials about displaying the murals on the east side of the Forsyth County Department of Social Services building on Highland Avenue, facing Cleveland Avenue. The site is near the Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center, named for two renowned doctors who practiced medicine at Katie B. Barring any last-minute complications, the murals should be up in July.
Other aspects of Present Absence will include poetry by Raven Golston and interviews and documentary footage by Alex Fuentes.
Nurses and residents who trained at Katie B went on to work at other facilities around the country.
“Everyone says the training was good, the training was top-notch,” says Jasmine Huff, a digital arts fellow at the Center for Design Innovation and part of the core team for Present Absence. She is designing the website for the project.
“The name was so popular in the medical community – ‘Oh, you came from Katie B; I know you’re going to be a good nurse,’” Huff says.
A reunion committee continues to hold annual events bringing together nurses who trained at the hospital.
The hospital was built with funds from William Neal Reynolds and his wife, Kate Bitting Reynolds, as well as the Duke Endowment, with stipulations that it solely serve the underserved Black community.
Kate Reynolds was a driving force in the founding of the hospital, and it was named after her. In its day, the hospital became the third largest medical facility in the country for Black people, at a time when they were not allowed in “white” hospitals.
Katie B “was a nationally recognized hospital,” says Betsy Towns, a UNC School of the Arts professor and director of the project. People came to Winston-Salem from all over to study there, she says, and left the training program carrying a record of success with them around the country.
Even beyond its importance as a teaching hospital, Kate Bitting Reynolds Memorial Hospital was a centerpiece of the Black community.
“We hear from folks all the time: ‘I was born in that hospital’ or ‘My mom was born there’,” Towns says.
“It’s been really amazing,” Huff says. “I’ve lived in Winston my whole life, and this taught me about the city I grew up in. My parents came from Georgia, so I didn’t have the same connections. But my mom’s best friend was born there, my fiance’s dad was born there. It’s amazing to think of all these people in your life who were born at this hospital.”
Nearly 50 years after the hospital closed, Towns says, it still has a “powerful presence” – which helped inspire the name of the project – and is fondly remembered by many.
A memorial plaque was put up in 2012 at the intersection of North Cleveland Avenue and East Seventh Street.
“The goal of the project is to make those memories present and visible in our contemporary world,” she says.
They talked with many elders who “continue to tell stories of Katie B as a source of care and excellence in the Black community,” Towns says.
The Present Absence project began in 2019, funded by the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation’s Inclusive Public Art Initiative, and community engagement began right away.
Work on the project was complicated by the pandemic, but participants moved forward while under quarantine.
“We had to work on our own as we were separated from each other,” Daniels says.
“We continued to work, keeping the conversations alive, and keeping up with the community,” Towns says.
After the long delay, organizers are looking forward to sharing the results with the public.
“Given the images that have been produced, I think we’re on the mark, doing the project justice, and will make the nurses proud,” Daniels says.
Details about the Present Absence project will be announced at Juneteenth festivities this month. Find out more and watch videos, including retrospectives and a poetry reading, at cdiwsnc.org/project/presentabsence/