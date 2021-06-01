Present Absence Art Project Commemorates Local Institution

Katie B “was a nationally recognized hospital,” says Betsy Towns, a UNC School of the Arts professor and director of the project. People came to Winston-Salem from all over to study there, she says, and left the training program carrying a record of success with them around the country.

Even beyond its importance as a teaching hospital, Kate Bitting Reynolds Memorial Hospital was a centerpiece of the Black community.

“We hear from folks all the time: ‘I was born in that hospital’ or ‘My mom was born there’,” Towns says.

“It’s been really amazing,” Huff says. “I’ve lived in Winston my whole life, and this taught me about the city I grew up in. My parents came from Georgia, so I didn’t have the same connections. But my mom’s best friend was born there, my fiance’s dad was born there. It’s amazing to think of all these people in your life who were born at this hospital.”

Nearly 50 years after the hospital closed, Towns says, it still has a “powerful presence” – which helped inspire the name of the project – and is fondly remembered by many.