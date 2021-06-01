Put Your Best Foot Forward With Whimsical Flip-Flops Made Here

Tidewater will also unveil a sandal for book lovers with a famous author, Smith says. She can’t disclose the author yet but is confident people will like the news.

Tidewater’s original themes were coastal ones, but the company has branched out.

Actress Kristen Bell’s appearance on “The Ellen Show” in 2012 inspired the sloth pattern. Bell, a huge sloth fan, was in tears when her husband surprised her with a sloth at her birthday party.

“We designed the sloth-themed sandals in hopes a pair would find their way to Kristen Bell,” Smith says. I may have sent several pairs to random addresses in California without any luck!”

Their various turtle sandal designs are most popular among customers, and the best sellers are the Tie Dye Turtle, Palm trees and palmettos, Starfish Stripes, and Pink Flamingos.

North Carolina lovers will adore the North Carolina Plaid design.

Other than the coast and Bell’s obsession with sloths, Smith says they get their design inspiration comes from their customers.

“The most important key to sandal designs is understanding who our core customer is first,” Smith says.