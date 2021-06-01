Put Your Best Foot Forward With Whimsical Flip-Flops Made Here

It’s sandal season!
Tidewater Sandals in Winston-Salem has revolutionized the flip-flop market with footwear fashion that incorporates everything from sea turtles to sloths.
This whimsical brand originated in 2002 in Richmond, Va., and was named for nearby Tidewater, Va. After Carswell Distributing Company bought the company last fall, Tidewater moved to Winston-Salem where Carswell already housed its fulfillment, customer service and receiving operations off Liberty Street.
The company’s new owner, Micheal Smith, says she loves the brand and is excited to be at the helm. “Our sandals are a fun, little luxury that can brighten anyone’s day.”
Cute doesn’t mean uncomfortable with Tidewater. The company uses compression testing to ensure walkability and durability of every pair of sandals they produce.
“At Tidewater, we pride ourselves on offering adorable, coastal-themed sandals that focus on comfort first,” Smith says.
This summer brings exciting developments for Tidewater.
“In addition to bringing in new styles, we will introduce our first product outside of the footwear category — Tidewater totes! These are high-quality canvas totes featuring complimentary designs to our flip-flops.”
Tidewater will also unveil a sandal for book lovers with a famous author, Smith says. She can’t disclose the author yet but is confident people will like the news.
Tidewater’s original themes were coastal ones, but the company has branched out.
Actress Kristen Bell’s appearance on “The Ellen Show” in 2012 inspired the sloth pattern. Bell, a huge sloth fan, was in tears when her husband surprised her with a sloth at her birthday party.
“We designed the sloth-themed sandals in hopes a pair would find their way to Kristen Bell,” Smith says. I may have sent several pairs to random addresses in California without any luck!”
Their various turtle sandal designs are most popular among customers, and the best sellers are the Tie Dye Turtle, Palm trees and palmettos, Starfish Stripes, and Pink Flamingos.
North Carolina lovers will adore the North Carolina Plaid design.
Other than the coast and Bell’s obsession with sloths, Smith says they get their design inspiration comes from their customers.
“The most important key to sandal designs is understanding who our core customer is first,” Smith says.
“We need to know what they are loving, not loving, what they will be wearing a year from now, where they get fashion inspiration and how they shop.”
From there, she says, “Our designer, who spent 25 years as the chief of patterns for Carters, takes her incredible knack for understanding how fashion and color trends progress, from kids to adults, and creates the amazing patterns you see.”
Tidewater is also committed to giving back. It offers a 20% discount to teachers and hopes to launch a school lunch program this fall.
Smith says she enjoys all things Winston-Salem.
“I love this city with every fiber of my being,” she says. “I love the 1703 patio, Old Salem on a spring Sunday morning, the spot in the middle of Fourth Street in front of Foothills at 7:30 a.m., when the sun is rising over Winston-Salem, Quarry Park at sunset, the Camino patio for coffee and excellent people watching, and Mission Pizza for everything good.”
Visit Tidewater Sandals at tidewatersandals.com.