The whimsical Bark Avenue Boutique + Barkery downtown screams “come and play.”

Every corner reveals a product guaranteed to make a dog or cat happy.
Bright-colored toys, accessories and products adorn shelves, walls and cubes for a rainbow-hued experience that is fun for humans and four-legged creatures.
Pooches browse, snoop and sniff through pet products with their owners in tow at the one-stop pet-supply store on Liberty Street near ARTivity on the Green.
Dogs and their owners can relax over happy hour with a “hair of the dog” drinking set and Browser Beer.
The store, open since November 2019, reflects the love owner Barry Blevins has had for his pets through the years — dogs, cats and birds. The store’s logo features his current pet, A Yorkie named Bailey.
Despite the downturn in foot traffic due to Covid and construction, Blevins is happy about the location. He said he’s looking forward to an influx of visitors drawn downtown by renovations “and coming-soon planned developments like the Food Hall, beer garden and other attractions.”
Toys to entertain pets are made of high-grade material. Huggle Hounds plush toys feature triple stitching and thicker fabric than most toys. Leashes for all sizes and shapes are available for purchase, as well as apparel for the tiniest of dogs from 2x small (think Chihuahua) to sweaters that will fit Great Danes.
Bark Avenue believes in quality food for pets and sells products that are human-grade, made from certified commercial kitchens. Don’t look for meat in products from Fromm, a family-owned business that focuses on superior pet food. Dogs go for flavors like pork and applesauce, pate and others.
Dog snacks take the form of colorful bones (sweet potato is a favorite flavor), jerky or bulk treats like fur-tune cookies shaped like popular cookie found in Chinese restaurants. You might get a fortune that says, “When I needed a hand, I found your paw.”
To celebrate special moments in your pet’s life, step up to the ‘barkery” case of goodies. Layer cakes are made with peanut butter, oatmeal and molasses with yogurt-based icing. Cookies come with carob coating that looks like chocolate. Cookies that masquerade as bon bons, pizza and a masked smiley face entice Rover to take a bite.
“I love my dog” and “Dog Mom” T-shirts summarize how customers feel about their companions – pets are family. Portraits of canines, commissioned by local artist Seann Vicente, hang on the bright walls. To help pets control anxiety, the shop sells CBD oil (made with essential oils) and other products with calming ingredients like melatonin.
As the weather warms, locals will have more opportunities to hang out at shop on Saturdays. Once a month (see Facebook for details), you and your pet can browse and mingle with other pet owners and talk with dog walkers, pet artists and dog trainers.