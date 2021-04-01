The whimsical Bark Avenue Boutique + Barkery downtown screams “come and play.”

Bark Avenue believes in quality food for pets and sells products that are human-grade, made from certified commercial kitchens. Don’t look for meat in products from Fromm, a family-owned business that focuses on superior pet food. Dogs go for flavors like pork and applesauce, pate and others.

Dog snacks take the form of colorful bones (sweet potato is a favorite flavor), jerky or bulk treats like fur-tune cookies shaped like popular cookie found in Chinese restaurants. You might get a fortune that says, “When I needed a hand, I found your paw.”

To celebrate special moments in your pet’s life, step up to the ‘barkery” case of goodies. Layer cakes are made with peanut butter, oatmeal and molasses with yogurt-based icing. Cookies come with carob coating that looks like chocolate. Cookies that masquerade as bon bons, pizza and a masked smiley face entice Rover to take a bite.

“I love my dog” and “Dog Mom” T-shirts summarize how customers feel about their companions – pets are family. Portraits of canines, commissioned by local artist Seann Vicente, hang on the bright walls. To help pets control anxiety, the shop sells CBD oil (made with essential oils) and other products with calming ingredients like melatonin.