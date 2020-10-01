W-S artist sheds photographic light on workplace microaggressions.

Endia Beal tells the stories of two women she’s featured in an upcoming photography book — and really, they’re the same story. Both had to change their names to get job interviews. Both have had to navigate the same microaggressions that women of color face every day in the workplace.

“How do Black bodies exist and thrive in a place that was never designed for us?” asks Beal.

That’s the driving thesis behind her new monograph, “Performance Review,” due for release next month. It unveils the first-hand experiences of over 65 women of color and the challenges they face in the corporate workplace; women who then took a risk by sharing their personal stories with her.

Beal sees these stories, and her whole body of work, as revealing these untold yet universal truths. Truths that, as the nation battles continued social injustice, she knows are as timely as ever.

“I hope they see the humanity in the work,” she says. “I hope they are open to trying to find themselves in the photographs.”

Beal reveals she first found herself in art as a UNC-Chapel Hill undergrad. Her “Intro to Photography” professor showed a James Van Der Zee photo of a Black woman in her living room surrounded by flowers.