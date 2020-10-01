What to expect at the polls this year.

If big lines do form, poll workers, if feasible, will try to have them waiting outside, so the buildings themselves don’t become too crowded. Plastic dividers will be in place. Voters are encouraged, but not required to wear masks. However, masks and gloves will be made available to voters who don’t have their own, and disposable styluses will be in use.

More voters than ever before, though, are looking to avoid the crowds.

Statewide, county election boards, as of late August, had received 560,000 requests for absentee ballots. At around the same time in 2016, about 34,000 requests had been made.

Bobadilla says that as of late August, 27,500 absentee ballots had been requested by Forsyth County voters. In 2016, she said, 13,500 ballots had been requested by Forsyth County voters during the entirety of the general election season. (Bobadilla notes that of those, 11,400 were returned).

As of late August, the Board of Elections had brought in about a dozen temporary workers to help with the influx, and expected to bring in more.

“We have a team that will be working on processing those ballots, scanning them, and communicating with folks,” Bobadilla says. “We’re working diligently to get everything ready to go, but we are in good shape.”