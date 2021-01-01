While also fulfilling a need, mask manufacturers & artisans shift to statement pieces that support local movements.

“I’ve sold and gifted nearly 1,000 masks, including providing some to local essential businesses,” says Takada-Capel. “As a Japanese-American, I’m happy to see people around me adopting wearing masks as a courtesy for fellow community members. In Japan, I am familiar with seeing people from all walks of life — seniors, business people, and children — wear masks in public for the past 20 years. I’m inspired by the safety of my community to continue to make masks as long as necessary.”

Masks are released once a month and made to order.

No Punching Bag | nopunchingbag.co

No Punching Bag (NPB) is a fashion company focused on societal change run by Angel Fant and her two daughters. Past collections have focused on domestic violence, beauty stereotypes, racism, and other social justice causes.

NPB catapulted to international status when it was invited to Paris Fashion Week in 2019 and was selected by Paris Fashion Week Online as a Trend Setter; they’ve also participated in New York Fashion Week.

NPB created polypropylene masks for COVID-19 for 50 cents each to accommodate those who lost work or were experiencing shortages of personal protective equipment.