Wine with a Story

Gwendolyn Hartless has a passion for motorcycles and a good meal paired with the right beverage. The restaurant veteran and sommelier at Wine Merchants & Vin205 Wine Bar knows what she likes, and she normally isn’t normally drawn to zinfandels or Italian wines.
But she is drawn to a good story and a well-balanced wine. Caleb Flint, Wine Merchants’ managing partner, knows just the wines to sway her opinion.
He selected two to challenge her beliefs, which leaves us to start with a good story.
Valpolicella Ripasso 2016 from L’Arco ($44.99)
Amarone della Valpolicella is a wine made in Valpolicella Veneto, near Venice in northeastern Italy. The process of adding Valpolicella wine over Amarone wine results in Ripasso.
The winemaker, Luca Fedrigo, began making wine as a teenager when he landed an apprenticeship with the legendary godfather of Amarone, Giuseppe Quintarelli.
But Fedrigo didn’t just start as an apprentice, he first began helping in the family vegetable garden. His motivation? He fell head over heels in love with Quintarelli’s granddaughter. The fiery Ducati motorcycle racer patiently earned the trust of Quintarelli, who began to see him as a potential successor.
For over a decade, the two men worked together in the vineyards and the cellar. At age 20, Fedrigo founded L’Arco on 17 acres, a short walk from the Quintarelli estate.
Her review: “On first opening, it’s big and fruity, with a reductive quality to it. But once it chilled down a little, there’s a giant fruit bomb up front, but super well balanced with tannin and acid. Everything just sort of lines up. The other thing that makes it super drinkable, is that once it finishes, you’re left thinking about it. It’s got great complexity. But because the acid is nice and high on it, you salivate, which makes you want to keep drinking it. It’s an actual physical reaction to it, which I think is really impressive to a glass of wine.”
Recommended food pairing: Osso buco, rabbit Bolognese, or wild game meat.
Hartford Old Vine Zinfandel,
Russian River Valley 2017 ($31.99)
Hartless normally avoids zinfandels for their heavy jamminess. She describes them as overwrought and not to her taste — except for this one.
“I really loved the story behind this couple who started winemaking in ’94 in the Russian River Valley,” Hartless says. “Character through adversity is their whole philosophy. It’s the idea that adversity builds character, which they believe applies to both people and wine. I think that’s so beautiful.”
Their single, small vineyard in the Russian River Valley yields limited bottling so that they can produce the best artisan-quality wines.
Flint leans toward wines that have what he calls “a very specific sense of place and time.”
“If you’ve ever gotten a chance to go to Russian River Valley, and having experienced that cold wind coming down the Petaluma Gap and the bright sun, these wines are able to have a lot of brightness, but still have a low pH,” he says.
Her review: “At first taste, if you picked up a handful of raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries and just crushed them, and then as it hangs out on your palate for a second, you get blueberry pie with nutmeg. A little bit of spiciness. When I smelled it earlier, I got more floral notes to it, so fresh roses, earthiness, and even sandalwood. But once opened a little, the floral toned down, fruit more balanced. This is really beautiful.”
Recommended food pairing: A great wine to drink as temperatures cool. Barbecue, charred brisket, pizza, and even cheesecake. Avoid it with tomatoes or tomato-based sauces.