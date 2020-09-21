With a year under his belt at the helm of SECCA, Bill Carpenter continues to look to the future.

For over 60 years, Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) has brought contemporary art to the people in the form of visual exhibitions, music, dance, and theater — all tied up in a bow of education; the underlying thread that informs, inspires, and entertains all those who come to experience SECCA.
“The arts center celebrates human expression,” says Bill Carpenter, executive director. “In the face of a pandemic, SECCA is responding to the moment.”
To keep art alive and prevalent during this time when the center is not welcoming visitors, SECCA, like the world, has turned its focus to the outdoors.
The fall promises plenty of ways to get outside at SECCA with concerts, movies, and other events planned. Community partnerships like OUT at the Movies, a LGBTQ initiative that will show movies by the lake, a four-movie series with a/perture, and music concerts put on by Camel City Jazz, Music Carolina, and others, all drive home the beauty of using nature as a backdrop for visual and performing arts. At a time when people are tired of being isolated at home, these events remind everyone of the importance of art and its ability to feed the soul and mind when times are challenging.
The center has made good use of the downtime to spruce up.
Inside, the center sports fresh interior paint; outside the changes are reflected with a restored backyard fountain and a new outdoor stage for live performances. When events heat up in the fall, a Thursday night concert series will treat guests to an evening of entertainment with food trucks and bar.
The artful SECCA experience will continue inside but has evolved in response to the changing world. During Zoom staff meetings and brainstorming sessions, the idea was hatched to develop High School Study Halls, a sort of co-working space for high schoolers who want to get out of their homes while going to school online. It will meet the socialization needs of students while allowing it in a safe, socially distant way. The concept will also help parents who are working from home and need a break.
Virtual tour offerings will bring guests into SECCA with exhibits like “Drawn,” an exhibition of hand drawn art on paper. “Art in the inbox” sends out special ‘Art At Home’ email newsletters with a curated selection of art activities featuring North Carolina artists and links to free virtual tours offered by museums around the world. Diverse content includes the famed Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Google Street Art Project.
Carpenter, who completed his first full year as executive director in June, drew on his experience in academia at High Point University where he was the director of the honors program.
“I saw a real opportunity to develop educational programs that teach critical thinking in the presence of art,” says Carpenter about his decision to work for the nonprofit center. “Our programs, along with other partners, allow us to weave contemporary art into all areas of the community. We can be a catalyst for change and renewal, and we are not going away — we will survive and thrive in this storm.”
For more information, go to secca.org.