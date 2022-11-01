Ultimate Pit Stop: Q&A with Industry Hill's Huntley House superhost

Christy Spencer is president of JKS Inc. and co-owner of The Winston Cup Museum and Huntley House, an Airbnb tucked into Robert Hall in the Industry Hill neighborhood on the northern edge of Winston-Salem’s downtown.

Forbes has called Industry Hill “a burgeoning epicenter for makers, creatives and anyone displaying entrepreneurial spirit.”

Spencer owns Huntley House with her husband, named in honor of Benjamin Franklin Huntley Sr., Will’s great grandfather and namesake of one of the biggest furniture companies in the South in the first half of the 20th century.

Robert Hall is a multi-purpose event venue, and Huntley House boasts five graciously appointed rooms meticulously curated by Christy with family heirlooms and new “old” treasures.

The Airbnb offers out-of-towners a convenient and luxurious destination for anyone attending a Wake Forest football game or live music event at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum or the Ramkat.

I was excited to finally catch up with Christy – a Step Inside alum (Varroom With a View, October 2008) and former member of Winston-Salem’s Board of Ambassadors – to learn more about the couple’s latest passion project.

How does it feel to be a Winston-Salem Ambassador?

Christy: I'm not an actual ambassador. I just like to think of myself that way. I love this city, my community and the history here in Winston-Salem. I'm a "Winston-Salemite" as I was born here, grew up here and have never lived anywhere else.

The Huntley House allows me a unique opportunity to connect with people from all over the country and tell them what makes Winston special and give my two-cents worth on my favorite spots. We've had guests from as far away as Canada in the 6 months we have been open.

How did your Airbnb journey begin?

C: Like all of our schemes, projects and great ideas, I'm sure it evolved one night with a glass of wine and dinner where Will (my business partner and husband of 24 years) and I were brainstorming on what to do with what we call "Bob's Building" and the front portion that housed his offices. Will was certain he wanted a brewery in the back portion of the building, and I think the next natural idea was having an Airbnb nearby.

Tell us about your design process. Did you do all the interior design yourself, and what inspired you?

C: I often think I missed my true calling in being an interior designer. I am passionate about aesthetics and creating environments that people want to be in and enjoy.

If I had to describe my process, it would be a very boots-on-the-ground approach. I am able to walk through a dilapidated and neglected space and visualize its potential.

The building that houses the Huntley House and Robert Hall were in rough shape, but the bones were there. I think most people would have walked through and thought "This place just needs to be torn down". But Will and I love an old building and the rich history that it holds – that is also inspiring in any design process that I am involved in.

Were there any fun purchases or decorating stories along the way?

C: That's the real story behind the project. We had started the remodel of the Airbnb space back in 2019, but when COVID hit we put a hard stop on everything.

My mother-in-law, Ann Lanier Spencer, was more than a mother-in-law to me. She was my friend and mentor. So she was very excited about this project as she always supported me in my design opportunities – she really believed in my gift. She and I often talked about how I was going to use some antique pieces mixed with modern amenities and light fixtures to balance against the older pieces.

She was my "co-conspirator," and the plan was for her to be involved. But very sadly she passed away in October of 2020 at the young age of 92. I never intended to use her antiques and her treasures in the space (because she was going to be here until she turned 110!), but as the family went through the estate process I was able to repurpose some of the furniture, photos and mementos.

Ann and her love of history and family became my muse and inspiration. So it's like a tribute to her in a way – she was a collector of her family treasures, and now they have a new home. I was inspired to use that family connection to name each room using a familial surname (along with a family crest) and place unique pieces in each room. It was a fun way to honor her legacy as well as very cathartic for me.

What do you think guests remember most about staying at Huntley House and/or in the area?

C: I think our guests feel like they are in someone's home – it's cozy. I like to tell people the vibe I created is "Eccentric cool relative that you love to visit, but they are just a bit weird – and their home reflects that.

And the most memorable part is what I call the wall of "oddities’ and antiquities" or … “Wall of Shame" with hilarious family photos and odd artwork. It scales the entire stairway wall and into the main upstairs hallway. It's pretty impressive.

If you could do one thing differently when you started, what would that be?

C: I think I would have visited more Airbnbs myself to get a good sense of what guests need in a room. I have very little experience staying in Airbnbs – and particularly ones that are more like a boutique hotel. I would love to experience that from the guest perspective as I think that would have helped me in my planning. Our guests have all been amazing and have given me great feedback and suggestions that I have implemented.

Do you provide any extra amenities that you feel make Huntley House stand out to guests?

C: Each guest receives a hand written note thanking them for staying, and if I can confirm someone is coming in for a special occasion, I like to provide them with a little basket filled with goodies or a nice charcuterie board and wine. We had someone rent the entire space for their sister who was visiting for her 30th birthday and I made sure there were fun decorations for the celebration.

We also had a full house for WFU Parent's Weekend in October and made sure those guests had some WFU goodies in their rooms. I love making people feel welcome and I want this experience to make them want to come back and visit our amazing city.

For information on booking a room at The Huntley House, visit Airbnb.com. And for information on the multi-purpose event venue known as Robert Hall visit roberthallwsnc.com.