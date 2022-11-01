Vintage ornaments add sparkle to the season

I love the nostalgia of Christmastime, and that shows in all the vintage decor I use when I’m decking the halls.

Of all my previously loved treasures, none are more precious – both literally and figuratively – than my Shiny Brites and other vintage glass ornaments.

German immigrant Max Eckardt established the Shiny Brite Company in New York in 1937 and partnered with the Corning Glass Works to mass produce glass ornaments lined with silver nitrate.

The first Shiny Brites were sold in 1939 at F.W. Woolworth Stores for 2 cents to 10 cents apiece. Prior to that time, most glass ornaments were hand blown and imported from Germany, Poland and elsewhere in Europe.

Shiny Brite ornaments come in a variety of styles, colors and types, including simple balls, tear drops, indents, lanterns, UFOs, tops, bells, tear drops, icicles and pine cones. Some have been silvered inside and lacquered in bright colors, while others are decorated with sparkling mica.

The original Shiny Brite company ceased production in the 1960s. But since 2001, Christopher Radko has been making reproduction ornaments and designs inspired by the originals.

Where to Buy Vintage Glass Christmas Ornaments Collecting ornaments is a year-round affair. Search for them in the off season at yard sales, thrift stores, auctions, estate sales, vintage markets and online sites, including etsy, eBay, Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. You’ll probably pay a premium for Shiny Brites and vintage glass ornaments during the holiday season. But it’s also a good time to find them for sale at antique shops and markets. Try these shops and resellers: ● Vintage Market Days: vintagemarketdays.com/market/piedmont-triad ● Elizabeth’s at Hanes Park: 851 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem ● Design Archives Vintage & Handmade Emporium: 636 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem ● Golden Antiques & Treasures: 4537 U.S. 220 North, Summerfield ● 40 Cottage Street: 40cottagestreet.com/ ● Vintageitis Finds: etsy.com/shop/vintageitisfinds ● Goat Feathers Antiques & Collectibles: 836 S Broad St., Winston-Salem ● Collage: 434 W End Blvd, Winston-Salem ● Your Home Marketplace: 670 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem

I first started collecting the colorful glass ornaments more than a decade ago. Their popularity has increased in recent years, as thrift-store style has come in vogue. The grandmillennial trend, with its emphasis on traditional decor, nostalgia and saturated colors, has introduced another generation to Shiny Brites.

Because they were mass produced for decades, the ornaments aren’t all that difficult to find. But increased demand has driven up the prices, so you’re much less likely to stumble upon a box for a few dollars at a yard sale or thrift store.

What started for me as a small collection that could barely fill an ornament box has grown to several trees worth of pretty baubles. The ornaments are displayed in bowls, under cloches, in apothecary jars, in curios and anywhere else that could use a little holiday cheer.

When I run out of room on my Christmas trees, I enjoy displaying the ornaments in their original cardboard boxes.

I grew up in an era when preppy ruled fashion, and I never outgrew my love of all things pink and green. So I have a lot of vintage ornaments in those shades.

But as my collection has grown, so has my color palette. I’ve recently welcomed royal blue, gold, silver and aqua ornaments to the family, along with traditional Christmas reds and greens.

I’m not a purist either. I have some reproduction Shiny Brite ornaments, as well as some glass balls from other makers. I have a few prized early hand-painted ornaments from Europe, as well.

The sparkling, fragile ornaments bring me such joy. I love the ritual of unpacking them each holiday season, rediscovering their beauty and reconnecting with the stories behind their acquisition.

This one was my grandma’s. That box was a birthday gift from my son. Those I bought out of a lady’s trunk in the Food Lion parking lot after she listed them on Facebook Marketplace. These I scored at a yard sale.

My friend Amy (who happens to moonlight as Mrs. Claus in December) gave me this mismatched boxset she found when cleaning out her mother’s house. These were purchased from a local reseller – now a friend – via porch pickup during the early days of the pandemic. My friends in Kentucky, Sandra and Tabitha, sent me these garlands.

That’s the real beauty of collecting.

It’s not just about the thing you collect but the people you connect with because of your collection.

I have made new friends because of our shared love for vintage glass ornaments, pink Christmas trees and tinsel trees.

I am always honored when friends or family members pass along their old ornaments to me.

And I love sharing their sparkle with friends and family who visit our home during the holiday season.