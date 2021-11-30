Visions Of Gumdrops: Don’t Let Candy Guy See You Eat Her Creations

“The only thing that’s not edible — in any of my houses — is the little bird (in the birdhouse),” she says. “Everything else is completely edible.”

Which begs the question: What’s it like to spend hours constructing and decorating an elaborate gingerbread house, only to have it eaten?

“Don’t let me see you do it!” she says.

She remembers the time a grandmother told her to take the gingerbread house delivery downstairs to the grandkids.

“By the time I laid that thing down, they had it torn completely apart,” Guy recalls. “I was like, ‘You didn’t even get a picture of it?’ I just had to turn around and walk out.”

Many people display the houses for multiple years, Guy says, carefully storing it in the “off season.”

She loves seeing people’s reactions to her houses.

“When I’m at the bazaar, I particularly love to watch children’s faces,” she says. “They smile, and it’s like there’s a magic to it.”

The baking is the least-enjoyable part, she says, but that’s gotten easier this year with some made-to-order cookie cutters she got online through Etsy.