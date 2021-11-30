Visions Of Gumdrops: Don’t Let Candy Guy See You Eat Her Creations

If your name is Candy Guy, your holiday tradition better be a sweet one.
Guy has been making gingerbread houses for about 40 years.
The first one, created for her older daughter, “did not look like my ones today,” she says with a laugh. “I’ve got a picture of it. It’s pretty sorry looking.”
About 10 years later, Guy, a teacher and media specialist in Guilford County Schools and, later, High Point Christian Academy, began making and selling some gingerbread houses to make extra money.
She would sell them to people she knew and at the Carolina Christmas bazaar at Wesley Memorial in High Point.
“It’s something a lot of people don’t want to take the time to do, but it really is something that I just love,” she says.
She retired in 2015 to care for her husband, who had been diagnosed with ALS the year before. Her “biggest supporter,” he died in 2017.
“It’s therapy for me, it really is,” she says.
Her gingerbread creations range from a tiny house inside a small fish bowl to a birdhouse and to elaborate two-story home.
“No two are alike,” she says.
Log cabins and birdhouses are her favorites.
“The only thing that’s not edible — in any of my houses — is the little bird (in the birdhouse),” she says. “Everything else is completely edible.”
Which begs the question: What’s it like to spend hours constructing and decorating an elaborate gingerbread house, only to have it eaten?
“Don’t let me see you do it!” she says.
She remembers the time a grandmother told her to take the gingerbread house delivery downstairs to the grandkids.
“By the time I laid that thing down, they had it torn completely apart,” Guy recalls. “I was like, ‘You didn’t even get a picture of it?’ I just had to turn around and walk out.”
Many people display the houses for multiple years, Guy says, carefully storing it in the “off season.”
She loves seeing people’s reactions to her houses.
“When I’m at the bazaar, I particularly love to watch children’s faces,” she says. “They smile, and it’s like there’s a magic to it.”
The baking is the least-enjoyable part, she says, but that’s gotten easier this year with some made-to-order cookie cutters she got online through Etsy.
Now she doesn’t need to cut out each piece as she builds the houses.
She sells 50 or 60 houses a year, plus Christmas cookies, she says, though the bazaar won’t happen this year because of COVID precautions.
Her prices range from $20 to about $75, she says.
If you were to calculate the time it takes to make one house, start to finish, it’s probably five or six hours, she says.
She doesn’t do them one at a time, but more like a one-woman assembly line – baking the construction pieces for multiples houses, building several and then decorating each, starting with the roof.
Guy teaches some classes each season at her daughter’s bakery, Cupcake Cuties in Wallburg. She makes the “naked” houses beforehand, and participants decorate them.
“Some people will buy little naked houses for their parties at home, for their little children’s friends,” she says.