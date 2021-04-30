Wachovia Historical Society Provides Connections to Moravian Culture

The Wachovia Historical Society takes its name from the Wachovia Tract, a nearly 100,000-acre parcel of land that is now part of Forsyth County. It was settled in the 1700s by Pennsylvania Moravians. The tract, in turn, took its name from Der Wachau, a place in Austria from which the Moravians came. At the center of the tract, Moravians built the town of Salem, one of the earliest planned towns in America.

But the society is more than a keeper of dusty artifacts and faded documents. Hauser says it fosters a connection between the Moravian culture and a city that owes a great deal to that culture, particularly in the areas of education, engineering, art, architecture, and even medicine.

Winston-Salem is home to several universities and colleges, and Moravians believed education was essential.

“Everyone needs to be educated, not only for their individual well-being, but for the community’s well-being,” Hauser says.

Hauser says the Moravians were early advocates of egalitarian education. Salem College is one of the oldest continuously operated schools for women in the country.

The Moravian culture also focused on creativity, especially in everyday life.