Wake Forest University exec’s Maine Coons shine on Instagram

Sophie and Layla are exceptionally friendly cats, greeting a guest with curious sniffs and settling in for a few pats.

Hardly diva behavior for one Instagram superstar and her rapidly ascending protégé.

But Sophie, especially, has some right to be conceited with her more than 9,000 Instagram followers who adore her seasonal portraits and cat-appropriate sponsored settings.

She also happens to be beautiful. A long-haired Maine Coon cat with tabby coloring, 7-year-old Sophie is the grand dame over 18-month-old Layla, another stunning Maine Coon cat in a luminous spectrum of grays.

They are, first and foremost, the pampered pets and companions of Allison Belton, a Wake Forest University executive who started their Instagram account as a way to seek a better work-life balance.

It began nearly three years ago when Belton began working from home as the pandemic shutdowns occurred.

She was working – and working out – a lot. A mentor told her that might not be the best way to survive the isolation.

“He told me, ‘You need to find something else other than working out and work. Because both of those have ‘work’ in the name,’” Belton says.

She realized she was missing the creative collaboration she could have with her teammates in the office – Zoom meetings aren’t the same as random interaction.

“I used to like taking pictures,” she thought, “and I have Sophie, and I could take pictures of her.”

Belton’s first picture of Sophie was in April of 2020. That’s when she began her Instagram timeline.

“I started with a picture of her on this ottoman,” Belton says in her cozy Buena Vista living room. “I may get 20 likes,” she says she thought. She got 75 likes for that five-word post.

“I didn’t know what I was doing,” she says. “It turned into this marvelous thing.”

Quickly her page, sophie.mainecoon, grew to more than 9,000 followers. Since she began, Belton has posted more than 500 times and caught the attention of major product manufacturers and publications.

Layla adds to the page’s attraction as Belton has double the cat models to work with.

She says her page is designed to spread love and kindness that can be found through cats and cat lovers.

“Pictures and kindness, the spreading of kindness, and we all needed some of that back then.”

Belton says her loving attitude toward her followers stems from Sophie and Layla.

“I love the loyalty of a dog … but also, I love the independence that a cat brings,” Belton says. “The Maine Coon actually checked all the boxes of what I was looking for. So the loyalty, independence, their spirit is just there. They love their owners. They’re not mean spirited. You know, some animals can be a little bit more aggressive than others. But they are not an aggressive breed of cat.”

In some ways they are typical cats, however, and are not as likely to behave on command as dogs do.

So when she begins her photo sessions, she’s ready to invest some patience and time. For example, a company recently sent her a playhouse for cats to feature on her page.

Sophie and Layla are natural stars, but they are easily distracted performers.

Belton may take hundreds of photos to get that one regal shot of Sophie’s bright green eyes looking in just the right direction.

In the first few months of starting her Instagram page, Belton got some surprise attention from Southern Living magazine after she had used #southernliving on her posts to attract a broader audience.

The magazine’s editors contacted Belton.

“We would like for you to consider being one of ‘The South’s Top Pets,’ in a magazine feature,” Belton says.

What started as a hobby with an iPhone suddenly got serious.

“I didn’t have a camera at the time so I had to go find a friend that had a high-resolution camera. Luckily, my boss at the time was a photographer on the side. He came over with all kinds of lenses and took tons of photos of Sophie for about three hours,” Belton says. “I mean, he worked with her for us to get the photos to go in Southern Living. Now I’ve actually got it framed and in the house.”

She remains proud that, alongside the South’s best bed and breakfasts and other categories, Sophie is considered one of the region’s best pets.

But Sophie has remained a down-to-earth cat.

“She’s always been very humble,” Belton says. “Very modest.”

Sophie doesn’t forget the pecking order, however.

“She lets her sister know that she is No. 1, that her little sister is No. 2.”

“But she is like the best natured cat. Sophie is a diva but she’s got the heart of gold. And you can get her to do anything you want to, but there are limits to what she’ll do.

“Layla is like your best friend that goes out with you and gets you in trouble. And Sophie is the one you call to come get you out of trouble. So Layla is your spicy and sweet. She’s got a little ‘tude but she is sweet as she can be.”

Belton wants to continue to use her Instagram posts to extend love to the people who follow her and others who may need help from the cat community.

She has used the page to support diversity campaigns and other cat lovers in need.

Belton has heard stories that other Instagram users with more followers have been on the receiving end of critical, even mean-spirited comments.

And as her page grows, she knows the broader public can sometimes be critical.

“I’m not in that demographic yet, but the community which we have encountered has been really positive.”

Close 1 of 7 sophie main.jpg sophie (3).jpg sophie (1).jpg sophie (2).jpg sophie (4).jpg sophie (5).jpg layla.JPG Layla, 18 months, adds to the Instagram page’s appeal. Photos: Sophie.maincoon Some of Allison Belton's photos of her Maine Coon, Sophie. 1 of 7 sophie main.jpg sophie (3).jpg sophie (1).jpg sophie (2).jpg sophie (4).jpg sophie (5).jpg layla.JPG Layla, 18 months, adds to the Instagram page’s appeal.