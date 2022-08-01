Watch for these fall fashion trends

This fall, watch for blazers, faux leather, Western-inspired outfits and party dresses.

But don’t expect the pandemic-accelerated demand for cozy comfort to go anywhere, local fashion experts say. Loungewear stylish enough to be worn as street wear is here to stay.

Comfortable fabrics have transformed the fashion industry.

“It doesn’t get any better when you can look good and move easily throughout the day in your eye-catching outfit!” says Chris Bambalis, co-owner and buyer for Nitsa’s Apparel.

People are eager to get a dressy outfit for date-night or a party, says Theresa Burton, owner of Wood & Thread Boutique.

“They’re tired of being home,” she says.

Sequins and crystals combined with stretchy fabrics are prevalent for fall and winter, Bambalis says.

“There will be lots of options for holiday parties with these fun fabrics. Everyone will be ready to dress up again and make a statement!” she says.

“Vegan” leather will be big this season, Burton says.

Faux leather accents will trim jackets and dresses for an edgy, yet sophisticated look. Bambalis says.

“For a cozy feel, faux fur outerwear will be available in many rich fall colors,” she says.

Amanda Benedict, the owner and designer behind Blue Jean Boutique, loves the “Western/Space Cowgirl vibes” she’s seen in recent months and looks forward to seeing that continue.

This trend is perfect for a girls’ night out, bachelorette weekend or concert, she says.

Bambalis says the Western trend – fringed tops and jackets – inspired by the TV series “Yellowstone,” will have soft fabrics with colors of terracotta and browns.

“Have fun with this trend, wear the boots and be authentically you!” Benedict says.

And blazers are big. Literally.

“Keep your eyes out for blazers and the boyfriend jacket (oversized blazer) in black,” Bambalis says.

“Everyone needs an awesome blazer to dress down with jeans with big holes,” says Nicki Johnson, owner of Ash & Opal Boutique

Blazers can pair well with flared jeans, too, Bambalis says.

And high-waisted and midrise jeans are not going away, Burton says.

Menswear-inspired silhouettes and prints will be popular this fall, especially for heading back to the office, Bambalis says.

“Expect to see the tartan plaid print used in several pieces,” she says

If you’re looking to update your look, start with a neutral-colored basic, like slacks or a dress, Burton says.

Many popular fabrics lean toward an all-season concept, Bambalis says.

“These fabrics are great for building your wardrobe, including basic silhouettes, and choosing earth tone colors as your essentials,” she says. “We are seeing a color palette with some of our designers that is very neutral, with different browns, tans, and beiges for fall.”

Accessories can liven up any outfit, and layered gold necklaces are especially popular, Burton says.

The most popular combination is a trio of necklaces featuring a choker, a 16-inch and 18-inch necklace. Ash & Opal Boutique’s initial puff necklaces pair well with this trend.

Ultimately, style is all about you.

“How do you feel in it?” Burton says. “That’s all that fashion is about – that you feel confident and comfortable.”

MORE TRENDS Here’s a quick look at some other things to watch for: Long maxi skirts with crop tops or bodysuits

Animal prints, including a brown and black cheetah print with the caramel tones of fall

Bright colorful totes

Fun graphic tees worn with skirts or jeans

Color blocking with hot pinks and lots of other bright and pastel color combinations, especially lavender hues