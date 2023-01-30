Water does wonders when it comes to self care

Self-care is vital to ensure you don’t burn out but feel centered, and are able to make the most of your days.

With the constant chiming of phone notifications and being pulled in countless directions, we all could use some pampering.

Aquatic self-care offers a way to harness the power of water to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul.

From drinking enough water daily to listening to a cascading waterfall, water is calming and good for the mind and body. The human body is made up of about 60% water, so it makes sense to turn to water to revitalize ourselves.

Aquatic self-care can come in many forms, but one way is to immerse yourself in water.

At Qi Massage & Natural Healing Spa’s Vichy showers and float tank provide a tranquil experience that will leave you feeling refreshed and tranquil.

VICHY SHOWER

Have you ever stood in the shower and thought, “This water cascading down is so relaxing”? Take that one step further and lie down while the water cascades over your body. That is a Vichy shower.

Qi Massage offers not one but two Vichy showers in one room – which makes for a great couple experience to relax and unwind together. It’s perfect for date night or a bonding moment.

During your Vichy shower, you also get to enjoy massages and body scrubs.

In addition to obvious mental and physical relaxation benefits, Vichy showers offer many other advantages. These include allowing for better circulation, boosting your immune system, detoxifying your body, firming, toning your skin and enhancing your sleep.

If you need a break or want to focus on self-care with your partner in 2023, then the Vichy shower is a great option.

FLOAT TANKS

Don’t wait until summer to enjoy the calming experience that floating in a pool or lake brings.

A float tank allows for all that relaxation indoors.

The float tank offers floating or sensory deprivation therapy.

“It provides a relaxing zero gravity environment consisting of 1,000 pounds of water with dissolved Epsom salt that helps you completely relax,” Qi Massage owner Lisa Xu says. “This experience helps relieve stress, reduce chronic fatigue, improve mental clarity, decrease muscular tension, improve circulation, and reduce blood pressure.”

Qi Massage, on Reynolda Road, has the distinction of offering the only float tank in Winston-Salem. Atvara in Kernersville also has a float tank.

Relaxing in a float tank is a marvelous choice for anyone focusing on caring for themselves this year.

WATER

Outside of immersing yourself in water in a Vichy shower or float tank, there are other ways to use water as a form of self-care.

A few popular aquatic self-care choices are:

• Listening to the rain or a waterfall

• Sitting, playing, or running in the rain

• Watching ripples in a pond or lake

• Closing your eyes and imagining your favorite watery place – whether that’s the beach or a lake

• Take a day trip to the beach and listen to the waves crashing on the shore

• Enjoy a nice, long shower or bubble bath

• Walk along a babbling brook or around Salem Lake

All these methods allow you to embrace the relaxing benefits of water to clear your mind and ease the tension away. One of the best things about aquatic self-care is it is often a multiple-sensory experience as you hear, see and feel the water.

No matter your plans for the year or what resolutions you set (or broke), you will need to be at your best mentally and physically to get through the year.

Make time for yourself.

Photos: Qi Massage and Natural Healing Spa