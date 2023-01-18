What are the tasty trends for today's wedding receptions?

Today’s wedding catering is all about flexibility and individuality.

Every couple can focus on picking menus that they love and offer their guest a wide variety of delicious food.

Holly Tate, owner of Holly Tate Fine Catering, shares with us the wedding-food trends for 2023 and tips for looking for and hiring a wedding caterer.

TRENDS IN 2023

The new year brings new food trends in the wedding industry. So, if you are planning a wedding this year, you check out these scrumptious options Tate says are continuing and up and coming in 2023.

First, interactive food stations will continue to grow in popularity.

For this year, the top three food stations are taco stations, shrimp and grits stations, and mac ‘n cheese stations.

When discussing wedding food, it’s important to consider beverages, too.

A growing trend that will continue this year is serving signature craft cocktails during the cocktail reception. Many couples like to pick out two drinks – one to showcase the bride and one to showcase the groom.

These often are their favorite cocktails or variations of them. Most couples even give them fun, custom names that tie in with their names or the wedding theme.

The days of caterers bringing in plates of food are more limited these days, as couples search for caterers and venues that allow cooking on-site.

In 2023, fresh and local ingredients and food are a top priority. Couples today want to invest in locally grown foods as well as local businesses.

Caterers need to be able to accommodate various food restrictions, including food allergies, Celiac Disease, and vegetarian or vegan guests. Most RSVP’s now include an item dedicated to food restrictions.

TOP 5 WEDDING FOODS

Tate says these are the most popular wedding foods to expect in 2023.

1. Beef tenderloin, carved at a buffet

2. Sliders as appetizers or served at a buffet station

3. Macaroni and cheese

4. Themed food, such as Asian, Mexican, Southern

5. Dessert displays, usually accomplished through a dessert bar or having decorations on or around the cake

WHAT TO ASK CATERERS

Catering is often one of the top expenses at your wedding, and, of course, you and your soon-to-be spouse want good food on your big day.

It’s important to do your homework when researching and hiring a caterer.

Tate shares some things to consider and questions to ask when vetting caterers.

“Ask about the food ingredients and preparation. Questions could include: Do they use canned or frozen? Is everything fresh? Will the food be cooked in the commercial kitchen and then transported to the site? How long will it sit in hot boxes?” Tate shares.

You also need to find out exactly what is included in each caterer’s services

“Do they fully clean up at the end of the night? Do they accommodate special requests, e.g. – my Grandfather uses a walker; can you plate and deliver his meal from the buffet? Are they uniformed? Are the bartenders experienced?”

Another great resource for researching caterers’ backgrounds, Tate says, is to read their reviews. She urges couples to actually read the reviews and not merely look at the star ratings.

“When you find a caterer you are considering, read all their reviews deeply. Almost everyone rates their caterer highly. The difference is in what they say after they tell you they were great. And check if the reviews numerous and current.”

You get what you pay for.

“Bargain hunting for a caterer, like almost everything else, may not lead to a bargain,” Tate says.