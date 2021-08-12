What Does a Return to Sports Mean Post Pandemic?

Q: Growing up in Winston-Salem, what were your earliest memories as a spectator of local sports? And how much did that play a part in who you have become as an adult?

A: I really couldn't say for sure what my earliest memory is, but I would bet it's one of my memories of the Tiny Vikings Pop Warner football team my dad coached. I can remember sitting on the wooden bleachers and playing along the sideline.

My mom tells about the time she got too caught up in a game and didn't notice I'd toddled out onto the field. She saw me and scooped me up just before a power sweep came my way.

I also have clear memories of seeing Wake Forest football and basketball games, and Winston-Salem Red Sox minor-league baseball games, as a very young child.

Q: I know this is the theme of your book overall, but how would you succinctly describe the important impact sports have had on our culture in the south?

A: Big.

Quit looking at me like that.