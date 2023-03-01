A career in education was always in the cards for Tricia McManus, the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Both parents had teaching backgrounds. Her father was a teacher and head football coach for more than 40 years, she says, and "My mother got her degree in teaching and taught a few years, but then raised eight of us and supported my grandmother in her dress shop. And she also had an education upbringing.

"Out of my siblings, of the eight, five of us are in the education field as teachers... I'm the only one that kind of went into administration."

"We grew up going to work with my dad in the summers," she recalled. "He would run summer camps at his high school, and we would just be there, hanging out at his high school.... and seeing the impact he was having on his players and on his students. I think it was just in the blood. It was always a conversation at the dinner table.”

She didn't realize when she was deciding to go into education that would end up being more than just a career choice but a passion.

"I just knew I wanted to be a teacher, but I didn't realize at that time just the impact choosing this career would have on my life and just the importance of it. I really had never thought about it as deeply as I do today. And it really, truly, to me today has really been a calling."

McManus grew up in Florida. After graduating from the University of South Florida, she started out as an elementary school teacher and quickly realized she wanted to move into leadership roles.

McManus’s principal got her involved in committees, where she got used to having a voice at the table.

"It made me excited about the possibility of being a principal one day. And so I thought 'Wow, the role of the principal can impact this entire school of teachers and do great things for kids.’ And that would be something exciting for me."

She went back to school to get her master's degree in educational leadership.

"I came up in a very traditional track of being a classroom teacher, to being an assistant principal, and then a principal. And then, just as the opportunities came open at the district level, I moved into those opportunities.

"But I was never in a hurry to do any of that," she adds. "Different positions would come open, and if I felt it was something that I thought i could actually add value, and that would be exciting for me on a daily basis, that's when I would apply for the next job."

This was all in her native Florida, but eventually an opportunity came along to draw her northward, to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system.

"I came here in June of 2020," she says. "I had been in my school district for 30 years, in Hillsborough County Public Schools in Florida. And I was, at the time, an assistant superintendent of leadership development and school transformation. And so I was doing work that I loved."

She felt that great principals were essential for school transformation. From her personal experience helping turn around a struggling, under-performing school, she had a good idea what that would take.

"I loved the work of school improvement. And so, I was in charge of our 50 schools that were most under-performing in the school district. So I did leadership development, plus working with the leaders of those 50 schools."

She was in her 30th year in that school system when a mentor suggested she consider going to Winston-Salem where a deputy superintendent job had opened up and would give her a chance to work with Angela Hairston, who she had known when they had been together at Broad Academy.

"I really wanted to finish out the school year because I don't want to leave my schools deserted and leave the work there deserted, and I needed time for the transition," she says.

She researched the WSFC system and found it mirrored the diversity of the district she was in, and the needs of the school system here would match the work she had done in Florida.

"I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I'm being asked to apply for work that I love in a district that has great diversity and that has, as I looked at it, a great philanthropic community, has a lot of organizations invested in the school system....’ This is somewhere I could really make a difference."

She arrived in Forsyth County in June of 2020. "I walked right into the pandemic," she says, "so all things were very different than ever before."

She also arrived just months before Hairston resigned to move to a superintendent role in Danville, Va. McManus became the interim superintendent that November, and the superintendent in February 2021.

It was a fast transition to a new job, but she was ready to embrace the challenges it presented.

"I am a person of deep faith," she says. "I think everything happens for a reason.”

She says she’s been honored to be able to lead Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

“I love it here, I love the community, I love our students... It's a great school district, with doing really important work to advance the outcomes for all students. So that's my journey to getting here."

In addition to the pandemic and the challenges of remote learning when she first came here, McManus had to deal with re-acclimating students back to physically returning to schools, with the masking issues, need for additional space between students, vaccinations and more.

The experience was particularly tough for some students, who not only missed the structure of classroom studies but the culture of everyday school life. For some, the disruptions led to concerns about their mental health.

"Our kids need school," she says. "They need social interaction, they need to be part of something, they need to have friends, they need all those things.... So many of our kids lost out on a lot of things."

The pandemic and its aftermath were a learning experience and one that McManus feels schools can adapt from, though she hopes we don't have to deal with another situation along those lines in the future.

"Those were some pretty tumultuous time.”

Trying times can either bring people together or take them apart, she says.

"As hard as it was going through those times, I think we came together. And we've been able to continue moving in a forward direction. We had to be pretty innovative and creative, but I think it shows we've got great people in our school district, and there's nothing that we cannot accomplish together."

FAMILY AT A GLANCE McManus is married and has two grown daughters. Husband Mike, is also in the field of education. "He oversees a before- and after-school program," she said. "When we first met, he was in law enforcement. In the military, he was a military police officer and then went into law enforcement. When we were raising our two daughters, we were just kind of like on opposite schedules, and he said ‘Maybe I should think about doing some other things." Daughter Morgan is 25 and a labor and delivery nurse. "I'm very proud of her. She just graduated last May. It's not even been a year and she's already got her first job. So very excited... She's an incredible, incredible young woman." Daughter Megan is 23. "Megan has Down syndrome, so she did not go to college. She went through school and then did a transition program.... She’s just incredible, everyone that's met Megan adores her. She did well in school. She has a stubborn streak, I will tell you, but I will tell you she is a gift. She's been a gift to my entire family, and she just every day amazes me with all that she can do."