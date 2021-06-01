Winston-Salem native among top winners in national classical music competition.

“One of the best things about going to high school there is that you get to play with college students,” he says. “That causes you to have a big shift in your standards.”

This also showed him that his long-held dream of being a professional musician was within reach.

He attended Boston University, where important relationships again fueled his development as a musician. His teacher was Edwin Barker, principal bassist with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

“Especially as undergrad, the relationship you can build with your teacher is important,” he says. “The studio around you also matters. Most of your time is spent with them, playing together and critiquing one another. I really clicked with the other double bass players.”

He also met his wife, Alicia, an oboe player, while at BU.

In the fall of 2017, Gray joined the Washington National Opera at the Kennedy Center. There, pre-COVID, he played in the pit orchestra, a challenging and diverse job he loves and looks forward to getting back to when live performances resume.