Winston-Salem’s “hard-hatted woman” Vicki Schober

“Vicki had the hookups,” says our gracious hostess about contractor Vicki Schober of Schober R & R (Restoration and Renovation).

While our tour guide and relatively recent Arkansas transplant walked photographer J. Sinclair and me from room to room, she shared how fortunate she and her husband felt being new to town yet in the capable hands of the well-connected Schober.

In contrast to her busier contemporaries, Schober has always kept a relatively simple work calendar of “one or two jobs at a time,” allowing the hard-hatted woman to visit her work sites every day and get on the phone with her clients every night.

For that reason, Schober keeps her work close to home and rarely goes outside of Winston-Salem. Most of her clients reside in Buena Vista – where she lives - with the occasional odd job in a neighborhood like Bent Tree, where she’s poised to revisit a 20-year-old kitchen remodel for an update. Keeping things simple seems to have served Schober and her clients well over the years.

I met the talented remodeler nearly 10 years ago when she was part of an all-women design team that turned a local female executive’s home into a showplace (Mothers of Invention, May 2013).

Schober’s contribution and credit on that project was accidently left on the cutting room floor – an omission the remodeler has playfully reminded me of ever since.

A fine artist at heart, Schober’s forward thinking and creative approach in her work never really afforded the luxury of looking back. With her latest project – a Runnymeade Road redo – our collective patience has finally been rewarded.

The home, originally designed by architect Quinn Pillsworth in a style that evokes the charm of Charleston, was in need of some updates, our homeowner and tour guide politely pointed out.

“There was a lot yellow,” our guide recalls, and “we decided to remove the wallpaper and the drapes and let the sun shine in.”

With the drapes down, the front rooms of this red brick walk-up - nearly 20 feet above street level – fill with natural light while simultaneously preserving privacy. That privacy extends to the back of the house, where a once-hydrangea-covered courtyard, surrounded by high walls crowned with ironworks, is reminiscent of the iconic southern city by the sea.

Back inside, Schober’s clients wanted the original wall-to-wall carpets removed and replaced with hardwood flooring. So Schober had floorboards milled to match the existing floors. And when her new-to-Winston clients decided to reimagine the home’s original ‘His & Hers’ master bath, Schober’s team had an adjoining wall moved and re-engineered to include a spacious laundry room next to the updated bathroom.

As organized and thorough as the remodeler is, though, Schober admits there are times when the cart comes before the horse. A prime example was the installation of the kitchen cooktop’s hood before Schober and her team could put the finishing touches on the hood’s wood accent.

“We had to tape rubber brushes to paint sticks and painstakingly apply the stain to the sides of the hood in some really tight spots,” she says with a smile.

At the end of the day, I’m smiling, too. I feel like I’ve finally managed to wiggle out of a tight spot by bringing Schober’s long awaited due to light.