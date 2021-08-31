Winston-Salem’s Konczal Has Plenty Going in Entertainment

This is a very busy time for Lisa Konczal — but then again, she always stays busy.
Konczal (pronounced “Kon-zull”), who splits her time between her native Winston-Salem and Los Angeles, is a professional dancer, featured in the Grammy-winning music video for “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.
She does “interactive dance entertainment” to get audiences pumped up at festivals, concerts, corporate events and more, working with the likes of Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Dan + Shay.
In the past year, while spending time here during the pandemic, she also taught line dance and salsa classes at Bailey Park.
She’s also a singer, including on the reality competition show “Shark Tank,” and has just released her own music video.
Oh, and she has made documentaries, has performed with a dance company and a burlesque troupe, leads roller-skating tours, has worked as a model and actress, writes about music and dance... The list goes on and on.
“There are a lot of different things that I love to do and that I’m very passionate about,” she says. “A lot of the content I produce, it’s promoting other artists, it’s promoting films or bands or other entrepreneurs. I like to support other passionate people in action and bring people together... It’s all really about connecting people to each other.”
She says she’s constantly rebranding herself and looking for the best way to describe what she does, but she ultimately describes herself as a performer and media producer.
“Those are the simplest ways to put it,” she says.
Konczal was born in Ohio and grew up in Winston-Salem. She has wanted to dance since she saw “Dirty Dancing” as a kid.
“I was like, ‘I want to be able to do that,’” she recalls.
She attended an art camp at SECCA and took a photography class at the Sawtooth Center, then performed in theatrical productions when she was
in high school. While attending Mount Tabor, where she graduated in 1999, she got a gig working on the weekend newscasts on ABC-45 WXLV.
She considered a career in broadcast news and studied communications at N.C. State University. After graduating cum laude, she studied film at Duke University’s Center for Documentary Studies and also attended l’Universite Catholique de Lille in France.
An article she once read inspired her to dream big.
“It was basically saying that most people don’t go for their biggest, wildest dreams,” she says. “Most people are actually striving for everything else. So it’s almost as competitive, if not more competitive, to go after your Plan B. So why not go after what you really, really want to do?”
Two big current projects for her are her new music video, which can be seen at LisaKonczal.com and forthcoming five-day roller skating retreats in Los Angeles called “Rock ‘n Roll Skate Vacay in L.A.” Details are available at her website.
She’s also talking with Live Nation about more pre-show entertainment events in the near future and looks forward to getting back into amphitheaters.
Konczal has been living in Los Angeles for much of the past decade and spent five years before that in San Francisco, but she spent most of the pandemic in Winston-Salem to be near family and friends. She says she will “always spend time here with loved ones, and working and collaborating with the community here, no matter where I am based.”