Winston-Salem’s Konczal Has Plenty Going in Entertainment

She says she’s constantly rebranding herself and looking for the best way to describe what she does, but she ultimately describes herself as a performer and media producer.

“Those are the simplest ways to put it,” she says.

Konczal was born in Ohio and grew up in Winston-Salem. She has wanted to dance since she saw “Dirty Dancing” as a kid.

“I was like, ‘I want to be able to do that,’” she recalls.

She attended an art camp at SECCA and took a photography class at the Sawtooth Center, then performed in theatrical productions when she was

in high school. While attending Mount Tabor, where she graduated in 1999, she got a gig working on the weekend newscasts on ABC-45 WXLV.

She considered a career in broadcast news and studied communications at N.C. State University. After graduating cum laude, she studied film at Duke University’s Center for Documentary Studies and also attended l’Universite Catholique de Lille in France.

An article she once read inspired her to dream big.