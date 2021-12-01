With all of Winston-Salem’s holiday offerings, you’d never need to leave the city.

But if you do feel the urge to explore some out-of-town offerings, here’s a list of to get you started. Some are nearby, and others lend themselves to an overnight stay.

Not surprisingly, holiday lights take center stage at many of these events, and roasting s’mores is a popular side activity.

1. When a whole town devotes itself to Christmas, you know it’s worth the trip. Gaston County’s McAdenville becomes Christmastown USA each holiday season. Featuring more than 250 evergreens covered in a half million red, white and green lights, McAdenville was named one of the 10 best public holiday lights displays in the nation in a 2020 USA Today poll.

Expect slow-moving traffic and enchanting displays, but do NOT use your GPS for directions because certain entrances are closed during the holiday season. Check the official web site for directions and tips.

5:30-10 nightly through Dec. 26. Free. mcadenville-christmastown.com

***

2. Winter Wonderlights returns to the Greensboro Science Center for a third season, expanding its immersive event to Revolution Ridge, the recent 11-acre zoo expansion. Outdoor experiences include a Treehouse Lights adventure, a stroll along Starry Night path and a Wild Walk on the boardwalk. The zoo light experience is complemented by indoor opportunities including a Dino Disco.

5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday through Jan.2; closed Dec. 24 and 25. $14 for children and seniors, $22 for adults. Check web site for group rate and specials. greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights

***

3. Kersey Valley has thrown its (Santa) hat into the ring this year with the debut of Kersey Valley Christmas. The farm’s event features a million LED lights, including 5-foot snowflakes falling from 45 feet, a life-size Nativity and Dino Land. See Santa and the Grinch, using a first-come, first served virtual queue, and see your photos at the midway shop.

Action Includes a train ride, wagon rides, two massive jumping pillows, kiddie zip lines, pedal carts, bungee trampolines, singing reindeers and fire pits for making s’mores.

5:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4, 10-12, 17-23. $25.63 general admission, $20.14 for 65 and older, free for 3 and under. Parking is $10 per car or $20 for 20-person van. kerseyvalleychristmas.com

***

4. Enjoy a nighttime train ride among thousands of dazzling lights at Tweetsie Christmas at Blowing Rock’s Tweetsie Railroad. Enjoy Santa’s Gingerbread House, a live Christmas show, classic amusement rides and, yes, roasting s'mores over an outdoor fire pit.

5 p.m. Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 17-23, and 26-30. Tickets include admission and are for a specific date and train ride time. Adults: $44, Children (age 3-12): $38, Children 2 and under: Free. tweetsie.com/special-events/tweetsie-christmas

***

5. How about a magical train ride? A holiday favorite comes to life at “The Polar Express” Train Ride at the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer.

Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, families will travel to “the North Pole,” complete with hot chocolate and cookies served on board. Passengers are entertained by a reading of Chris Van Allsburg’s classic, “The Polar Express.” Upon arrival at the North Pole, passengers deboard to watch Santa present the first gift of Christmas. Kids of all ages are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the experience, which lasts about 70 minutes.

Seven show times ranging from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3-5, 9-12 and 14-23. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test is required for visitors age 12 and older. Tickets start at $32 for children, $38 for adults. nctransportationmuseum.org

***

6. For more than a decade, Charlotte Motor Speedway has offered a Speedway Christmas, welcoming fans from across the country to a festive holiday escape featuring more than 4 million twinkling lights strung throughout a 3.75-mile drive-thru course. Returning this year is the infield Christmas Village, where visitors can exit their cars amid the lit displays for photos with Santa, shopping, watching a drive-in Christmas movie on the 16,000-square-foot Speedway TV and making s’mores by the fire, every Thursday through Sunday nights.

Nightly from Nov. 19-Jan. 16, with the exception of limited private bookings and Christmas Eve. Tickets per vehicle (up to 15 passengers), start at $30 Monday-Wednesday and $40 Thursday-Sunday. New Fast Pass lane will allow guests to skip the lines on busier nights for $70 per vehicle. charlottemotorspeedway.com

***

7. You can check out the display of entries in the 29th Annual National Gingerbread Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn through Jan. 2 at Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville.

Visitors who aren’t staying at the resort may view the display after 3 p.m. on Sundays or anytime Monday through Thursday, excluding Dec. 23-25, 29-31 and Jan. 2. Public viewing on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 reopens at 3 p.m. omnihotels.com/hotels/asheville-grove-park

***

8. What better place for Santa to prepare for his night of deliveries than on one of the world’s largest chimneys at Chimney Rock State Park? At the 24th Annual Santa on the Chimney, you can bring your list to Santa, meet park animal ambassadors and enjoy live holiday music, hot cocoa and cookies .

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 4 and 11. Cost: Included with park admission: $17 for adults, $8 for ages 5-15, free for 4 and under. chimneyrockpark.com