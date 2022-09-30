You don’t need to spend much to freshen your décor for fall

Autumn offers numerous design opportunities for your home.

If you aren’t sure where to begin creating amazing fall décor or how to keep it within a reasonable budget, you aren’t alone.

We talked with three local interior designers about home decorations for this season. They share some great information on popular autumn colors, easy ways to decorate and how to avoid spending a fortune.

Colors & Textures

First, you’ll want to know what colors to decorate with during this colorful season.

Susan Carson, Allied ASID, CLIPP, and owner of Design Authentic Interior Design, says the common fall palette includes burnished tones and pops of colors.

“Think of autumn sunsets, fall fruits and vegetables, leaves and grasses. Peaches become rusts. Yellows become amber and golden. Blues become teals. Deep neutrals are nut colors. Creams and ivories replace whites.”

Today’s fall colors also often include more common colors such as blue, says Leah Mims, owner of Tailored for You Interiors, LLC.

“In stores, you will find various shades of blue décor with gray or green being mixed in to give different hues,” Mims shares. “You will see blue and white chinoiserie pumpkins, which not only incorporate color but various patterns.” Furthermore, she encourages her clients to simply choose colors that make them happy.

Patricia Justice, an Intentional Living Designer and owner of Patricia Justice Designs, LLC, reminds us that texture is also an important design element.

“Texture for fall is so fun! Velvet, woven, different textures, and so much more.”

Outdoor Inspiration

Look to – and use – nature, the designers say.

“When just needing some touches of fall, you cannot go wrong with a local farmers market or the supermarket to purchase various size pumpkins and gourds to sprinkle throughout your house on tabletops, bookcases, windowsills, etc.,“ Mims says. . “It will transform your home into feeling festive for the season.”

Carson recommends heading outside for a walk to gain both inspiration and actual decorations. She shares it is easy to collect leaves berries, and branches and incorporate those into your home’s fall décor.

Fall Décor Ideas

For exterior fall décor, Justice recommends a simple fall wreath, differing sized lanterns, fall-themed doormat, staggered pumpkins on steps or faux fall foliage.

For interior, she recommends fall throw pillows, chunky white candlesticks with fall candles, velvet or ceramic pumpkins, and decorating a shelf or mantel with fall family photos or decorations.

Mims recommends people use various textures, like velvet pillow covers, and fall smells, such as spiced pumpkin candles, in their fall interior decorations. She highly recommends people visit Pinterest and Instagram for inspiration for fall exterior design ideas.

Don’t Break the Bank

You can save money by picking up decorations from a nature walk, Carson says.

She also encourages buying one or two “on sale” decoration items each year to freshen the look. That way you can use your nature items, past year items, and those limited sale items to create a new look each year.

Keep it simple, Justice says. “Beautiful can be simple. Just a tablescape with some fall color, such as, little pumpkins you can buy at the grocery store, Hobby Lobby or Michaels, sprigs of fall leaves placed in a white vase, and some lovely woven or wicker placemats with fall napkins and nice napkin holders goes a long way.”

Mims says pillows are a great way to add seasonal color without spending a fortune.

“I seasonally change out my pillow covers to save space while also giving my sofas an instant makeover. I always recommend my clients buying down feather pillow inserts and just changing out the covers when wanting a new look so that the quality is high. There are a lot of great local companies that sew custom pillow covers with zippers and Etsy has thousands of options. Amazon also has a lot of affordable options for pillow covers.”