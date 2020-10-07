WLET - Adam Corey

Running where?

For North Carolina governor, Roy Cooper runs for re-election against Dan Forest (the anti-mask/open everything up/let grandma die for the economy candidate). Around town, I have seen a few Dan Forest signs that say, "Run ... Forest ... Run."

Did they not watch the movie? Forrest Gump is about a slow-witted man bumbling his way through important historical events of the 20th century. Gump is a kind-hearted guy, very well acted, but no one watches the movie and says, "Yep, that guy should be in charge of everything!" Is Dan Forest equally bumbling and slow-witted?

Likewise, where is he running to? Gump just runs with no direction, no destination, no foresight, and no goal in mind. He has no plan. He runs until one day he decides to stop. Aimless running is not a good message. Does Dan Forest plan to run North Carolina nowhere?

In contrast, Roy Cooper has been a strong governor, despite the legislature trying to strip gubernatorial powers. Unlike his opponent, Cooper has taken the COVID crisis seriously. We are the ninth largest state in the U.S., but rank 30th in cases per million and 33rd in deaths per million. We never approached the situation of running out of hospital beds.