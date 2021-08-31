WLET - Adam Moore

A truthful account

I want to thank Tripp Jeffers for his Aug. 29 guest column “Critical race theory bill is a fabricated crisis.” He is exactly right, this is a fabricated crisis that has caused a national stir and now is wasting the time of our legislators in Raleigh.

As a social studies teacher myself at East Forsyth High, I'm here to tell you that history is messy. If you were to give a truthful account of your own life, I'm sure it would be full of its ups and downs. It's the same for the United States; it's had triumphs and failures. Wanting to recognize those failures and working to prevent making those mistakes again doesn't mean we hate America, it means we love it so much that we want it to be the best it can for all of us.

Social studies teachers are not indoctrinating your children, we are teaching the curriculum. We do, however, teach our students how to critically think. We want them to understand how to view a situation from multiple perspectives. Omitting the not-so-pleasant parts of our nation's story does our students a disservice. They deserve to know the truth. Frankly, omitting the blemishes of our story is the true indoctrination.