WLET - Alan Everett - SATURDAY

Not that

I’m following closely the allegations against Facebook, which essentially boil down to the company following the profit motive that is elsewhere enshrined in American culture.

It puts profits above safety? Pray tell, what company doesn’t? Sure, they all want to look good, thus they donate to charities and attach their names to worthy causes, but it’s all in the cause of increasing their profits.

And this is just the way most politicians, especially Republican politicians, want it.

Picking on Facebook is just this week’s distraction. Next week Republicans will complain that public schools are teaching kids how to yodel and play the banjo or something.

Alan Everett

Winston-Salem