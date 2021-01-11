WLET - Alberto J. Carrillo

They would be alive

Because of what President Trump said to a crowd of supporters in D.C. on Jan. 6, an unruly mob broke into the Capitol building and vandalized one of the most respected institutions in the United States of America. When it was all over, five people were dead. If not for Trump's actions and words these five people would be alive today.

Donald Trump needs to be removed from office as soon as possible and thrown into jail. The thugs who unlawfully entered the Capital and caused all the damage and death should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The members of Congress who were complicit and or contributed to these events have blood on their hands and should resign!

Alberto J. Carrillo

Winston-Salem