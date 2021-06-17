WLET - Alberto J. Carrillo

A sad milestone

The U.S. has now reached a sad milestone regarding COVID-19. This country has now surpassed 600,000 deaths from this virus. More than any other country! How many of those people would be alive today if our former president would have taken a more mature and responsible behavior regarding the pandemic?

Remember early last year when he declared the pandemic a "hoax"? How about later in the year when he announced that the virus would be "gone by summer"? As president, Donald Trump failed completely in carrying out one of his principal duties, that of protecting the American public. He should be charged with the death of many thousands of COVID-19 victims.

I hope there is a state district attorney somewhere in this country who will hold him accountable for this dereliction of duty.

Alberto J. Carrillo

Winston-Salem