WLET - Alex Solkovsky
Seditionists

Seditionists

Speaking at a QAnon convention over the Memorial Day weekend, former national security advisor Michael Flynn, once a U.S. Army general, advocated overthrowing the government.

When asked why we can’t have the kind of dictatorial military takeover that happened in Myanmar, Flynn said, “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.”

Rep. Liz Cheney responded with a tweet: “No American should advocate or support the violent overthrow of the United States.”

Flynn soon starting denying that he said any such thing, but it's on tape.

Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman called those remarks “seditious” and offered to court-martial him. Someone definitely should.

In the meantime, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have been touring the nation talking up the idea of using violence to accomplish their goals. “The Second Amendment is about maintaining within the citizenry the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary," he said on May 27.

I keep reading about how Republicans are abandoning the American ideal of holding free and fair elections. It seems truer every day. Are we witnessing a slow coup?

The people who committed a coup in Wilmington in 1898 thought they were justified. They thought they were doing what was right for their city. Today we see what a great atrocity it actually was.

The Republicans who are supporting these people need to stop and think about deeper principles than getting their way after one election. If they support a coup, they stop being Americans and become seditionists like Flynn.

Alex Solkovsky

Winston-Salem

