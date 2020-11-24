WLET - Allan Burrows

Remembering Jim Shaw

Back in 2010, I vividly remember Jim Shaw walking into the board meeting of the Creative Corridors Coalition, sitting down next to me. With a wink of his eye, he said, "Hello, young fella!" As a man in his 50s, I took Jim's words as a compliment! Through eight years of working together on the coalition to raise money for the iconic structures that grace Salem Parkway and to build bridges -- both real and metaphorically -- Jim would continue to call me "young fella," which endeared him to me. Jim made everyone feel at ease from the moment you met him and throughout the lasting friendship.

Jim was one of Winston-Salem best "bridgers," someone who would engage you regardless of your age, your race, your background or your circumstance. I visited his Ace Academy once and he showed me how he was using aviation to showcase opportunities for kids and giving them opportunity. He always kept his vision above the horizon and strove to keep our city imaging "what it could be."

I am grateful to have known Jim Shaw. He truly lived a life that was always reaching for the stars. Thanks, Jim, from the "young fella!"

Allan Burrows

Winston-Salem

Burrows is a board member of Creative Corridors Coalition. – the editor