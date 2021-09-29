WLET - Allen Joines - SUNDAY

A clear plan
A recent opinion column in the Journal ("The sale of Crystal Towers would have repercussions throughout Winston-Salem," Sept. 25) misstated my position regarding the potential sale of the Crystal Towers building by the Housing Authority of Winston Salem. My position has always been and continues to be today that I will not concur in the sale of the building until a clear plan has been developed to replace the affordable units that will be lost by the sale.
I am encouraged that the Housing Authority has made progress in this regard by proposing two center city locations that will create 90 of the replacement units. In addition, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide 200 housing vouchers so that any Crystal Tower resident that desires to choose their own location can do so.
I will be looking for the Housing Authority plans for the remaining replacement units.
Mayor Allen Joines
Winston-Salem