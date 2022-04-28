 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WLET - Alton Absher - FRIDAY

Absher speaks truth

On Tuesday, the Journal ran an article about (some of) the at-large Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board candidates. Imagine my surprise when I read that my wife, Sarah Absher, didn’t respond to a request for comment. That didn’t seem like her at all!

Apparently, the request ended up in her spam folder (oddly, this only appears to have happened to several GOP candidates). But regardless, allow me to direct you to Sarah’s platform at https://SarahAbsherForBOE.com. Spoiler alert: If you think the last two years were great and want more of the same, she’s not the candidate for you. But if you want a strong conservative with a consistent track record of advocacy as a nurse and of speaking truth even when it’s not popular, then Sarah is the clear choice.

Don’t just take my word for it. State Sen. Joyce Krawiec recently endorsed her. After two years of remote learning and forced masking, with the damage that has done to our students, why would we elect members with the same poor judgment and weakness that led us into this predicament?

This year, we have an opportunity to elect rock-ribbed, hard-working, passionate conservatives who can make a real difference in the lives of our kids. Sarah will advocate for our students, parents, teachers and taxpayers the way she advocates for her patients. Let’s not allow this golden opportunity to pass us by.

Vote for Sarah Absher in the Republican primary for the Board of Education at-large!

Alton Absher

Winston Salem

