WLET - Amanda Davis

Loving your neighbor

I read the Aug. 15 article "A great divide” about the rift among Moravians over same-sex marriage with great concern. Moravians have always preached about loving your neighbor, and the Concerned Moravians are all about hate.

I left a church I had attended for over 40 years over their treatment of my gay best friend. He was active in the choir, a youth leader and a board member. Once he came out, he was asked to resign from all of these because he wasn't appropriate to be a leader. The pain affected my whole family. I wish that he had been treated with love and acceptance instead of bigotry.

My family has vowed to follow the teachings of Jesus and love our neighbors whether they are gay, straight, black, white or any other "difference" because that is what Jesus wants us to do. I believe the Moravian Church should love all of our neighbors as well.

Amanda Davis

Winston-Salem

