Supporting Trump
Despite hearing President Trump refer to Sen. John McCain and Gold Star families in derogatory terms, his supporters are still willing to believe he did not call veterans “losers” and “suckers.” I recall in the 2016 presidential debates when Trump said not paying any federal taxes made him “smart.” He later denied making the comment, even though it was televised and thousands of people saw it.
Trump says tax-paying Americans are stupid and draft dodgers are smart and his supporters still think he should be representing our country and its people. It sounds like the only “suckers” are the people who believe Trump cares about the United States.
Amy Anderson
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.