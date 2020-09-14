Supporting Trump

Despite hearing President Trump refer to Sen. John McCain and Gold Star families in derogatory terms, his supporters are still willing to believe he did not call veterans “losers” and “suckers.” I recall in the 2016 presidential debates when Trump said not paying any federal taxes made him “smart.” He later denied making the comment, even though it was televised and thousands of people saw it.

Trump says tax-paying Americans are stupid and draft dodgers are smart and his supporters still think he should be representing our country and its people. It sounds like the only “suckers” are the people who believe Trump cares about the United States.

Amy Anderson

Winston-Salem

